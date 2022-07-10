 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst man critically injured in motorcycle crash in Cambria

  Updated
A 26-year-old Amherst man is in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 4540 Thrall Road off Lower Mountain Road in the Town of Cambria, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

The man was found unconscious and treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel from the Cambria Volunteer Fire Company before he was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, the Sheriff's Office said.

The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately released. An investigation by the Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit is continuing.

