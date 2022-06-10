After fire devastates its building, Hindu Cultural Society looks to the future

When Meena Vivek of Amherst received a call just before 11 p.m. Thursday from a fire alarm company, she did not think much of it. The president of the Hindu Cultural Society of Western New York on North French Road in Amherst had gotten these kinds of calls before.

“I thought maybe it was a false alarm," she said.

That is until 15 minutes later when she arrived at the society's building to see police officers creating a perimeter around the scene and firefighters breaking windows to ventilate the smoking structure.

A smoke detector on the second floor of the two-story building activated and alerted fire control at 10:52 p.m. Upon arrival, a Getzville fire department officer saw smoke coming from the second floor and called additional units to the scene.

As Vivek watched crews extinguish the fire and ventilate the building, she said she was devastated.

"It was hard. I saw the damage. It was intense," Vivek said.

Since December 1995, the society has opened its doors to the Getzville community as a place of worship and a gathering space. With more than 300 members, the building has been a staple in the community for events such as lunches, concerts, cultural programs and interfaith meetings.

"It's been a beautiful temple all these years. Everyone loves coming here. It keeps all the community together," Vivek said. "I know it's a small hall, but we do a lot of amazing things here."

The fire caused $750,000 in damages, officials estimated.

Although the fire was contained to the worship area on the second floor, heavy smoke and water caused damage in other parts of the building. While the investigation is ongoing, officials have ruled out arson as the cause of the fire. Vivek said she fears the fire may have started in an altar created in honor of the society's 26th anniversary, but she did not want to speculate beyond that.

She, along with Hindu Cultural Society General Secretary Neelam Chatrath, also say many of the group's members are sharing in the feelings of devastation.

"Everyone is so concerned and calling each other wondering what happened," Chatrath said.

Some members have come by to see the damage for themselves, but Vivek asks that they stay away for their safety and to allow the fire department to complete its investigation.

"The ceiling is kind of falling, and we don't want anyone to be injured," Vivek said. "Also, there is a lot of smoke. We don't want people to have smoke inhalation issues."

As the society looks to the future, there are no set plans for when repairs will begin, when officials hope to reopen to the public, or where services will be held. The organization's executive committee plans to meet soon to discuss a course of action.

Until then, Vivek asks and thanks the community for their prayers and support toward the Hindu Cultural Society.

"We're totally overwhelmed at this point. ... Hopefully, we can rebuild everything, and it will be up-and-running soon," Vivek said.

