A kayaker was missing on Cattaraugus Creek. Then searchers heard a whistle ...

Erie County Sheriff's deputies located a missing kayaker on Cattaraugus Creek early Thursday morning after hearing the kayaker whistle.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, a person reported an overdue kayaker at the Sheriff's Office's Springville substation, the agency said in a news release.

Deputies were told the kayaker, a 45-year-old woman, should be somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive.

Sheriff's deputies tried to locate the woman by pinging her cellphone, but were unable to get a location. They found her vehicle in a public parking lot near Hake Road shortly before midnight, the Sheriff's Office said.

Two deputies entered the woods to search for her – one from Hake heading west, and the other from near Randall and heading east.

A short time later, the deputy coming from Hake Road heard a whistle.

About 12:30 a.m., the deputy found the missing kayaker.

Because of the risk of flash flooding, they could not make their way back along the creek bed. They began heading out through the woods.

At about 2:53 a.m., the other deputy located them and all three got out of the woods at 3:07 a.m.

The kayaker was evaluated by an EMS crew and was released, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Springville Fire Department helped with the search, and water rescue resources from Hamburg Fire Department were alerted to the incident.