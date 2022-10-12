 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
69-year-old man dies in Niagara County house fire

A 69-year-old man died Wednesday in a house fire on Ridge Road in Cambria, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Communications Center.

The center received several 911 calls reporting the fire, and that there was likely one person still inside the residence. Police patrols that came upon the scene found smoke coming from multiple areas of the two-story home.

Sheriff's deputies said they tried unsuccessfully to get inside the house, but were thwarted by heavy smoke and fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began putting out the fire.

The body of a lone male occupant was found after the fire was extinguished. The Niagara County Origin and Cause Unit will investigate to determine the cause of the fire.

The name of the deceased victim is being withheld until his family is notified.   

