One firefighter suffered minor injuries in a fire that caused $600,000 damage to a Snyder house Thursday night.

The owner of the home at 222 Woodbury called 911 to report the fire shortly before 10:30 p.m., and two neighbors also called 911 to report smoke coming from the roof, according to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office.

Firefighters from Snyder, Eggertsville, Williamsville and Getzville volunteer fire companies had the fire under control in just over one hour.

One firefighter was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for minor injuries, the alarm office said in a press release.

Damage to the structure was listed at $350,000, and damage to the contents was $250,000.

The cause is under investigation.