Three days after moving into an assisted living facility in Amherst, John Allen walked out the door and set off a frantic search by police, the public and worried family members.

The 70-year-old, who has Parkinson’s disease and dementia, was missing for nearly 30 hours last weekend in cold, soggy conditions before a neighbor’s tip helped lead police to him.

He was found lying in the mud – chilled, dehydrated and covered in scratches and tick bites. He was in such bad shape that his children didn’t initially recognize him at the hospital.

“I thought we found the wrong person,” said Reba Allen, John’s daughter.

Amherst police have closed their investigation but the state Health Department and Attorney General’s Office are both looking into the incident at Brompton Heights. This is at least the second time in six years that a resident has wandered away despite a security alarm system that's meant to prevent such occurrences.

The 200-bed facility at 275 Brompton Road, owned by Buffalo-based Hamister Group LLC, is one of the largest assisted living facilities in Erie County – and one of the most penalized by state regulators in recent years.

Brompton Heights defended its handling of the incident.

“Everyone at Brompton Heights is relieved that Mr. Allen was found safe,” a Brompton Heights spokesperson said. “All protocols were followed. And a preliminary review by state regulators found that personnel acted appropriately throughout this situation.”

John Allen’s children remain shaken by the incident.

But they are grateful for the efforts of the police and others, even strangers, who helped find their father.

“I mean it when I say Buffalo is a place like no other when it comes to these kinds of things,” said Rory Allen, John’s son.

Comfortable with facility

John Allen worked as a machinist and was a well-known area musician who played saxophone and flute in the Outer Circle Orchestra.

His family said he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s eight years ago and this disease is known to lead to some dementia.

He has moments of lucidity, and his short-term memory is sharp, but he can get confused and his mental acuity tends to decline later in the day, Reba Allen said, a condition known as sundowning.

John Allen’s family recently needed to find a temporary place for him to stay because his wife had surgery scheduled and would not be able to care for him during her recovery.

About three weeks ago, John Allen moved into his son’s North Buffalo home.

One day, Reba Allen visited her father, who asked her to drive him to see a friend in Allentown.

She said she couldn’t. That evening, John Allen went anyway, packing a suitcase and walking 4½ miles before arriving in the early morning hours.

Days later, the Allens placed him at Brompton Heights. The family was comfortable with what they saw at the facility.

“They were very attentive to his needs,” Reba Allen said. “It just seemed great at the time.”

Facility employees demonstrated the security measures in place to keep residents safe. They explained residents wore bracelets with sensors that would set off an alarm if they tried to leave – though they didn’t allow staff to track their location.

“They told us that if, if the alarm goes off, there's somebody there and that he won’t get two steps out the door,” Reba Allen said.

A frantic search

John Allen moved into Brompton Heights on April 26.

Three days later, he went missing. Staff told police they last saw John Allen around 5:30 p.m. April 29.

Reba Allen said she got a message from her father’s wife, who had been alerted by the facility, at 7:17 p.m.

Rory and Reba Allen said they don’t know why the facility waited two hours before notifying them and Amherst police.

By 9:30 p.m., police K-9 units arrived to track John Allen’s scent.

It seemed he left through a facility side door, walked toward Brompton Road and headed south toward Main Street, Reba Allen said.

He then went west on Main Street, his children said, toward Williamsville. At some point, he turned around and started walking east but the dogs lost his scent.

Police issued a missing person alert at 11:25 p.m. April 29.

His children grew worried as the temperature fell into the 40s overnight.

Rory Allen shared news of his father’s disappearance on Facebook, receiving numerous well-intentioned tips in response.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Then, on the afternoon of April 30, Dr. Jared Shatkin and his girlfriend, Alyssa Russell, called police to say they had seen John Allen a few hours earlier.

Shatkin said he and Russell came home from breakfast around 11 a.m. when they saw an older man walking behind their Beresford Court home, south of Brompton Heights. Thick woods and trails are behind the homes on the east side of Beresford.

At the time, Shatkin and Russell didn’t know police were looking for someone missing from Brompton Heights. But a few hours later, Russell spotted the online alert for John Allen, Shatkin said.

The man they had seen looked exactly like John Allen, the couple realized. They called 911 and, soon after, contacted Rory Allen through Facebook.

“It was just like we were at the right place at the right time,” Shatkin said.

'We found him'

The sighting revived the search for John Allen. Police returned to search the woods near Beresford Court.

Reba Allen drove to the scene and waited there for several hours before opting to return home to wait for news. By this point, more than 24 hours had passed since John Allen vanished.

Sometime after 10 p.m. April 30, Reba Allen got a call from Amherst Police Detective Samantha Kozlowski.

"We found him," the detective told Reba Allen. "He's alive."

Reba and Rory Allen met their father in the emergency room at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

“He had dirt on his teeth. He had cuts on his lip. He looked like he had been hanging out in a puddle,” Rory Allen said.

He remained in the hospital as of Friday, with doctors worried about the effect of dehydration on his kidneys and about Lyme disease from the tick bites, his children said.

John Allen hasn’t said where he was headed that night. His children figure he was trying to get somewhere in Buffalo before he realized how far away he was and turned around to return to the facility.

“There’s a big gap in the timeline of where he was,” Rory Allen said.

The family is still figuring out what to do once he is healthy enough to be discharged. He will not return to Brompton Heights, his children said.

They don't understand why the facility doesn’t have tracking capability in the security bracelets and they hope this incident prompts Brompton Heights to make this change.

“I would call it a big deficiency in their system,” Rory Allen said, “because for $25 you could put an (Apple) AirTag on the bracelet.”

Amherst police say no criminal charges are pending against the facility or its employees. The state Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the incident.

The Health Department launched an investigation May 1 into the incident, spokesperson Monica Pomeroy said.

Not the first time

This isn't the first time a resident has wandered from Brompton Heights for hours.

In the early hours of Dec. 9, 2017, 87-year-old Alice M. Klosko was dressed in only a nightgown when she left her room and went outside on a wintry night.

Klosko, who had mild dementia, wasn't found until about 7:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital semiconscious, bruised, frostbitten and suffering from hypothermia.

Klosko, who survived the incident, died in January 2019 at a different facility at 89.

It wasn't until July 2019 that the incident's full details were made public. That's when the state Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of four Brompton Heights workers and charged them with endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person.

Authorities said one of the workers slept for half of his overnight shift, while the three other workers ignored two emergency alarms or muted them before going outside for more than an hourlong break.

After wandering senior nearly froze to death, Amherst facility is fined $1,000 Alice M. Klosko spent hours outside the Amherst adult care facility Brompton Heights, dressed only in a nightgown, before she was found Dec. 9, 2017. She was taken to a hospital semiconscious, bruised, frostbitten and suffering from

The Health Department fined Brompton Heights $1,000 for the incident, part of the $90,060 in civil penalties imposed on the facility over a two-year period, The Buffalo News reported in December 2019.

Further, the Health Department has issued 36 violations to Brompton Heights from 2019 to 2022.

While that is the highest number of violations among the 38 adult care facilities in Erie County during that four-year period, Brompton Heights is one the largest facilities in the county and had the third-highest total of Health Department inspections.

The facility was hit with one $3,525 civil penalty over the four years, with four other Erie County facilities racking up more in fines.

But little information about what led to those violations is readily available on the Health Department's website. That has been a point of frustration for consumer advocates, who say families need those details to pick the best facility for their loved one.