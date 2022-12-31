3 girls dead, 3 more children and grandmother in hospitals after Dartmouth Avenue house fire

On a quiet Buffalo street dotted with colorful houses and piles of dirty snow leftover from last week’s devastating blizzard, tragedy struck on the last day of 2022.

A fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at a house on Dartmouth Avenue in the LaSalle neighborhood of Buffalo, killing three children and sending three more to the hospital, including a baby. The children’s grandmother was also injured and taken to the burn unit at Erie County Medical Center.

Three girls, ages 7, 8 and 10, died in the fire, fire officials said at a news conference Saturday afternoon. A boy and a girl, who officials said were between the ages of 3 and 10, were in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital. The baby, also a girl, was listed in stable condition at Children's.

The grandmother, age 63, was in critical condition, officials said.

The grandmother was able to rescue the baby from the house and another adult woman also made it out safely, officials said. Buffalo firefighters got the other children out of the house, who were all in cardiac arrest.

All the children are siblings, officials said.

The smell of smoke was still in the air around 11 a.m. as Buffalo firefighters continued to investigate the cause of the fire. Officials said the fire started in the dining room and the house had working smoke detectors.

The 1½ -story light green house with dark green trim was cordoned off with police tape and charred belongings were strewn on the snow-covered front lawn, including a house plant and two filing cabinet drawers full of papers.

The family’s next-door neighbor, Mohammed, heard yelling from outside early Saturday morning. He went outside to find out what was wrong and he saw "smoke all over the place," he recalled.

A woman was outside and said there were kids in the house. Mohammed, who did not want to give his last name, said he tried to go inside to save them, but there was too much smoke and fire, he said. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later.

Mohammed said he witnessed firefighters bring the children out of the house and perform CPR.

Mohammed has lived on Dartmouth Avenue for around three years and he can’t remember a tragedy like this happening in the neighborhood before. He didn’t know the family well, but said they spoke to each other and checked up on each other from time to time.

Mohammed tried to help the family shovel their driveway during the blizzard, but he injured his fingers and couldn’t shovel much. The grandmother needed to go to the corner store to get food for the baby, he said.

The grandmother’s husband, who has cancer, was not home at the time of the fire, Mohammed said.

The devastating fire took place on the final day of what was a tragedy-filled year for Buffalo and as the city is still reeling from the blizzard that struck last weekend.

"It’s been a very challenging year, not just for the fire department, but for the city overall," said Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo at the news conference. "We’ve had a number of fatalities, high-profile fires. Obviously, we had the shooting at Tops back on May 14 and we’re coming off the tail end of a worldwide pandemic as well."

Renaldo said the tragedies are taking a toll on his firefighters and that the department and union have resources available to those who need help.

"I’m very concerned," he said. "This job takes a physical, emotional and mental toll."

Growing emotional, he said he was proud of the city's firefighters.

"We have amazing firefighters," he said. "The best firefighters that can be found anywhere in the country."