3 are injured when van strikes two utility poles in City of Tonawanda

Three people were injured Monday morning when their van took down two utility poles on Main Street near Fuller Avenue in the City of Tonawanda, according to city police.

The accident occurred at 11:20 a.m. The operator of the 2010 Dodge Caravan, 57-year-old Christopher Spina of the City of Tonawanda, told police officers that his foot got stuck between the brake and accelerator pedal, causing him to veer off the roadway.

Spina and his passengers, Stephanie Burmeier, 37, and Admere David, 36, both also of the City of Tonawanda, were all transported to Kenmore Mercy Hospital after the accident to be treated for knee and upper body pain, police said.