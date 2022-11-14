 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 are injured when van strikes two utility poles in City of Tonawanda

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Three people were injured Monday morning when their van took down two utility poles on Main Street near Fuller Avenue in the City of Tonawanda, according to city police.

The accident occurred at 11:20 a.m. The operator of the 2010 Dodge Caravan, 57-year-old Christopher Spina of the City of Tonawanda, told police officers that his foot got stuck between the brake and accelerator pedal, causing him to veer off the roadway.

Spina and his passengers, Stephanie Burmeier, 37, and Admere David, 36, both also of the City of Tonawanda, were all transported to Kenmore Mercy Hospital after the accident to be treated for knee and upper body pain, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds almost all 'natural' skincare products contain allergens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News