As soon as he found out his friend’s house was on fire, Saleh Abdela dropped everything and rushed to the scene on Empire Street.

His friend and three family members made it out alive.

But his friend’s 21-year-old daughter hadn’t. She was trapped on the second floor, where fire department officials say the blaze started.

“One day, everybody goes to Allah,” Abdela said.

A Buffalo Police spokesman identified her Wednesday evening as Samira Mohamed. The four family members who escaped are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to the Buffalo Fire Department.

Fire department officials say the blaze started at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters responding to the scene "faced heavy smoke and fire conditions upon arrival," according to a news release.

Investigators estimate that the fire caused $150,000 in damage. The house appeared undamaged from the outside, but the blackened interior could be seen through a second-story window frame.

The blaze also melted and warped the siding on the house next door, causing $20,000 in damage to that home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. About eight police officers and firefighters were still on the scene Wednesday afternoon, searching the home and collecting evidence.

Abdela, who knew the family through their shared Eritrean heritage, was one of more than a dozen community members who stood outside the police tape surrounding the house to show their support Wednesday morning, with the smell of smoke still lingering in the air.

The building’s owner, Mohammed Lasker, was also there, speaking with investigators and first responders for much of the morning. He said the family had rented another apartment from him for years before moving into his Empire Street property because it was a one-family home.

“I want to help them if the need any help,” Lasker said. “I offered to take them to some other apartment, but the Red Cross is going to help them.”

The fire was another in a stretch of fatal blazes in Buffalo over the past seven months.

Wednesday’s incident marks Buffalo’s first fatal fire since Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno, 37, died while responding to a four-alarm blaze on Main Street. An investigation by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office determined that the fire was caused by the misuse of a blowtorch, which DA John Flynn called “stupid,” but “not criminal.”

Before that, five children — ages 10, 8, 7, 4 and 2 — died in a fire New Year’s Eve in Buffalo’s Lasalle neighborhood.

Their grandmother, Lisa Liggans, managed to escape with an 8-year-old girl, but succumbed to her injuries months later. Police determined the fire was an accident.