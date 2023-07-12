A 21-year-old woman died Wednesday morning in a house fire on Empire Street.

Four of the victim's family members escaped safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to the Buffalo Fire Department.

Firefighters found the woman’s body on the second floor of the building, where the fire is believed to have started, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said in a statement.

Empire is between Broadway and Sycamore Street on the city's East Side.

Investigators estimate that the fire caused $150,000 in damage and $20,000 in damage to the house next door.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

