2 more children die from Dartmouth Avenue fire injuries, bringing death toll to 5

  • Updated
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue (copy)

The scene of a fatal fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. 

 Libby March / Buffalo News
Two children died at Oishei Children's Hospital from injuries sustained in a weekend fire on Dartmouth Avenue, bringing the death toll in the devastating fire to five, a city official announced just before noon Monday.

The five children, ranging in age from 2 years old to 10 years old, were fatally injured in the fire that began at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in a home on Dartmouth in Buffalo's LaSalle neighborhood.

Three girls – ages 7, 8 and 10 – died at the scene, officials said later Saturday.

A 4-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy and a 7-month-old infant were taken to Oishei for treatment for their injuries. Michael DeGeorge, a spokesman for Mayor Byron Brown, said the two older children were later declared dead at the hospital. 

The infant has been released from Oishei. All of the children were siblings, officials have said.

Their grandmother remains at Erie County Medical Center in critical condition with second-degree burns to her body.

Buffalo fire investigators have ruled the fire accidental, DeGeorge said. Fire officials previously said the fire began in the home's dining room.

Officials have not released the names of the fire victims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

