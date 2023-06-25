A 19-year-old man is dead after a fatal one-car accident in the Town of Albion early Sunday morning, State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle involved in the crash, a 2009 Lincoln Navigator, was traveling east on West County House Road when it veered off the left side of the road. The car rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop.

Passenger Gabriel Casanova of Medina was declared dead at the scene. The vehicle’s three other occupants were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital and released.

State Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.