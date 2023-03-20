An 18-year-old man was killed and four others were hospitalized after their vehicle hit a pole and rolled over Monday morning on Main Street, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

The ages of those hospitalized, all of whom are male, ranged from 17 to 19. Three of them were in the intensive care unit at Erie County Medical Center, the spokesman said in an email Monday afternoon.

The fourth was being treated in the emergency room.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Main Street, near Depew Avenue, just south of Bennett Community School campus.

The 18-year-old, whose name has not been released, was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.

Main Street, which was closed to vehicular traffic between Depew and Amherst Street, reopened shortly before 1 p.m. after being shut down more than seven hours, the Buffalo Police Department said on Twitter.