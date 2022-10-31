17-year-old dead, two others in critical condition after Machias crash

A 17-year-old girl was killed and two others were critically injured in a crash Saturday night in Machias, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

The one-vehicle crash happened at 10:34 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The Sheriff's Office did not provide the location of the accident.

The driver lost control of the vehicle "at a sharp intersection," left the roadway and hit a tree.

Other occupants in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the deceased.

No other details were released.