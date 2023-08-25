A second victim has died following a pair of traffic incidents that took place within 90 minutes of each other late Sunday in Hamburg, town police reported Friday.

The family of this teenager, as was the case for the first victim, said they took some comfort in donating her organs to those in need.

Hamburg police on Friday said they have not made an arrest as they continue investigating the separate incidents that fatally injured a 26-year-old woman riding an electric scooter and a 15-year-old passenger in a station wagon.

In the first incident, police said the woman on the scooter was struck by a motor vehicle at 10:21 p.m. at Scranton Road and South Park Avenue, not far from the Erie County Fairgrounds. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Hamburg police on Friday identified the victim as Casey M. Nolder, of Hamburg, confirming the name reported earlier in the week by news outlets.

Holly Smyczynski, a spokeswoman for the fair, said Nolder had worked for about 10 years for a concessions vendor at the fair. The Erie County Fair closes each day at 10 p.m. and Sunday was the last day of its 2023 season.

Nolder's mother, Barb Reese, posted on Facebook that her daughter's donated organs will help as many as 75 people.

"It is such my daughter’s personality to do all she can to help others," Reese wrote Tuesday. "This warms my heart just a little."

The second incident involved a two-vehicle crash at 11:50 p.m. at McKinley Parkway and Quinby Drive, where, police say, a van struck a Subaru station wagon.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Subaru and a 15-year-old passenger in the rear seat both suffered serious injuries and were taken to ECMC and Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, respectively, police reported earlier this week.

A third person in the Subaru suffered minor injuries and the van’s driver was taken to ECMC for treatment of minor injuries.

Hamburg police on Friday said the 15-year-old, Claire S. Rybij, of Hamburg, had died. She, too, became an organ donor, her family wrote in her obituary.

"Claire’s beautiful and loving heart and other organs will carry her legacy through the ultimate gift of organ donation with the help of ConnectLife," they wrote.