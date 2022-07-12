 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15 fire companies assist in fighting stubborn blaze in business complex near Fredonia

Fire engine (copy) (copy)
Derek Gee / News file photo
Fifteen fire companies provided mutual aid Monday evening as a stubborn blaze heavily damaged a complex of businesses at 3491 E. Main St. (Route 20) at Roberts Road in the Town of Sheridan, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Sheridan Fire Department volunteers arrived about 5:15 p.m. at the sprawling building three miles east of Fredonia that housed Pawn Starz, a pawn shop, along with a pet grooming salon and other stores.

Firefighters were at the scene for several hours, the Sheriff's Office noted, and were hampered by the numerous additions and renovations to the structure, which formerly was a bowling alley.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined that the blaze started in an auto detailing garage at the rear of the building. A cause has not yet been identified.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

