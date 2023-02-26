Officers from 14 police agencies responded late Saturday to numerous fights outside the Boulevard Mall, Amherst police reported.

The initial 911 calls came in around 9:15 p.m. and reported large crowds forming in parking lot on the eastern side of the mall along Alberta Drive.

While Amherst police were on the scene, a number of fights started among groups within the crowd in the mall lot on Alberta and in the Wegmans parking lot across the street.

Police did not provide further details on the incident. No injuries or arrests were reported and the people involved eventually left the scene.

In addition to Amherst police and Twin City Ambulance, police from these agencies responded: State Police, State University Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, Town of Tonawanda, City of Tonawanda, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, West Seneca, Town of Hamburg, Evans, Orchard Park and Lackawanna.