Emergency responders from six agencies searched for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in the water near Cedar Beach in Dunkirk Monday afternoon.

The call came about 4:19 p.m. that the boy had jumped into the water and did not resurface near the beach and outer breakwall, according to the City of Dunkirk Fire Department.

The Fire Department, along with Dunkirk Police, Dunkirk Water Rescue Team, Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, Chautauqua County EMS and the Coast Guard responded. Rescue divers from the water rescue team and water emergency team entered the water and located the victim a short time later.

He was transported to the City Pier on Marine 1 and transferred to Brooks Memorial Hospital by Alstar Ambulance. No additional information on the boy was available.