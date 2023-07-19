An 11-year-old girl was in critical condition Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in Niagara Falls, police said in a news release.

The girl was crossing Ferry Avenue at 36th Street at about 11:40 a.m. when she was hit.

The vehicle, a 2019 Kia, "was initially traveling in the northernmost lane, veered to the right, jumped the curb, hit a tree and came to rest atop the child, who was thrown from the initial impact," police said.

Niagara Falls firefighters were able to free the girl from under the vehicle. She was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, a 24-year-old Niagara Falls woman, along with three occupants, were uninjured and cooperative with the investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the crash to call 716-286-4711 or 716-286-4563.

- Aaron Besecker