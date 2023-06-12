One person died and 11 people were injured after the boat on which they were riding capsized late Monday morning in the Lockport cave tours, Lockport police reported early Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders were working to get everyone out safely following the incident reported at 11:25 a.m. at the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride, at Gooding Street and the Erie Canal, police said in a news release posted on Facebook.

Twenty-nine people were on the boat at the time it overturned, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said at a news conference Monday afternoon at City Hall, including 28 hospitality workers from across Erie County and one staffer.

As of 1:45 p.m., the streets surrounding the attraction were closed to allow emergency responders from a host of agencies better access to the site. At 2:20 p.m., a Lockport city fire rescue ambulance remained parked nearby.

The boat ride is a tourist attraction that's part of a 75-minute experience that begins with a walking tour of the historic locks along the Erie Canal near downtown Lockport. The boat tour runs through dimly lit tunnels that were built to carry water away from the Erie Canal in the 1800s.