Abuse victims push back on Buffalo Diocese's request to hire more lawyers

The Lippes Mathias firm was selected because the firm already had been representing both Malone and Grosz throughout the course of the attorney general’s investigation, which began in 2018, according to court papers filed by the diocese. The diocese also cited Vacco’s experience as attorney general from 1995 to 1998 and in representing other charitable organizations in cases against the Attorney General's Office.

In addition to concerns about potential conflict of interest because of the lawsuits accusing Vacco’s sister of abuse, the creditors committee argued in court papers that Vacco could be called as a witness in the attorney general’s case against the diocese because the Lippes Mathias firm, beginning in 2012, conducted “several internal investigations pertaining to priest misconduct” and concluded its last investigation in 2017 with a report to the diocese that was not handed over to the Attorney General’s Office during its investigation.

The creditors committee maintained that the diocese has no obligation to fund a defense for the bishops anyway.

The committee also objected to the retention of Jones Day, arguing that the primary law firm handling the diocese’s bankruptcy case, Bond Schoeneck & King, can handle the attorney general’s lawsuit – and at a cheaper rate.