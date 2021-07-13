Abuse allegation against Grosz prompts investigation under Vatican rules

Retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz joins a growing list of American Catholic bishops being investigated for child sex abuse claims or for mishandling abuse allegations.
A spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York confirmed that a molestation claim made against Grosz in a lawsuit filed Monday has triggered Vatican norms for investigating bishops known as Vos Estis Lux Mundi. Pope Francis approved the regulations in 2019.
“Even though Bishop Grosz maintains his innocence, we must take all such allegations seriously. Cardinal Dolan will follow the procedures outlined in Vos Estis Lux Mundi, notify the Holy See, and await their instructions,” said Joseph Zwilling, director of communications for the archdiocese.
A 46-year-old Genesee County man alleged in an interview with The News that Grosz groped and molested him as the two posed for pictures at a gathering in a church hall in Bergen after a confirmation service in 1990.
Grosz, through a Buffalo Diocese spokesman, has denied abusing anyone.
National Catholic Reporter reported in May that the Vatican has authorized at least six known Vos Estis investigations in the U.S. since 2019, including two involving other bishops in New York State – retired Bishop Howard Hubbard of the Albany Diocese and Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Brooklyn Diocese.
Hubbard and DiMarzio have been accused in lawsuits of child sex abuse, as well.
The Vos Estis Lux Mundi document applies to bishops accused of sexual abuse, as well as to bishops whose conduct includes “actions or omissions intended to interfere with or avoid civil investigations or canonical investigations” of clergy accused of sexual abuse.
Under terms outlined by the pope, metropolitan archbishops are responsible for conducting the investigations. Dolan is the metropolitan archbishop for dioceses in New York State, including Buffalo, Brooklyn and Albany.
DiMarzio has remained in office during the investigation. Hubbard stepped aside from active ministry, following the filing of a Child Victims Act lawsuit in August of 2019, according to Albany Diocese spokeswoman Mary DeTurris Poust.
“The canonical procedure known as Vos Estis has been put on hold until the civil cases have been concluded,” Poust said in an email.
Both Hubbard and DiMarzio have denied the abuse allegations.
Prior to being accused of abuse, DiMarzio was appointed by Pope Francis to lead an “apostolic visitation” to the Buffalo Diocese, essentially for the purposes of examining former Bishop Richard J. Malone’s handling of a scandal over clergy sexual abuse and misconduct.
Malone resigned within months of the inquiry, although no report of DiMarzio’s findings was released to the public.
Attorney Steve Boyd, who represents the plaintiff accusing Grosz of abuse, said he welcomed a church investigation into the allegations, as long it is done by a qualified and independent third-party and includes a thorough public report of findings.
Boyd noted that a few area private schools recently hired lawyers to conduct investigations and produce detailed reports.
“And the archdiocese and the diocese and whoever from the Papal Nuncio’s office can do the exact same thing,” he said.
Other Vos Estis investigations include Bishop Michael Hoeppner, who resigned in April as bishop of the Diocese of Crookston, Minn.
Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, the metropolitan bishop archbishop of dioceses in Minnesota, supervised the investigation into reports that Hoeppner “had at times failed to observe applicable norms when presented with allegations of sexual abuse involving clergy of the Diocese of Crookston,” according to a diocese release on his resignation.
Catholic News Agency and National Catholic Reporter also identified Bishop Oscar Cantú of the Diocese of San Jose as the target of a Vos Estis probe for his handling of clerical misconduct during his time as bishop of the Diocese of Las Cruces and Bishop John Brungardt of Dodge City, Kansas, as the subject of a inquiry following allegations of abuse of a minor.