Abuse allegation against Grosz prompts investigation under Vatican rules

Malone resigned within months of the inquiry, although no report of DiMarzio’s findings was released to the public.

Attorney Steve Boyd, who represents the plaintiff accusing Grosz of abuse, said he welcomed a church investigation into the allegations, as long it is done by a qualified and independent third-party and includes a thorough public report of findings.

Boyd noted that a few area private schools recently hired lawyers to conduct investigations and produce detailed reports.

“And the archdiocese and the diocese and whoever from the Papal Nuncio’s office can do the exact same thing,” he said.

Other Vos Estis investigations include Bishop Michael Hoeppner, who resigned in April as bishop of the Diocese of Crookston, Minn.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, the metropolitan bishop archbishop of dioceses in Minnesota, supervised the investigation into reports that Hoeppner “had at times failed to observe applicable norms when presented with allegations of sexual abuse involving clergy of the Diocese of Crookston,” according to a diocese release on his resignation.