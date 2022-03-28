'Absolute euphoria': East Aurora woman climbs Mount Kilimanjaro, raises money for nearby girls' school

At midnight March 18, guided by the light of a full moon, Lauren Molenda left her camp and joined the rest of her mountaineering group in a final push to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Nearly seven hours later, as the rising sun gave way to a brilliant azure sky, the East Aurora resident reached the summit. There she found panoramic views of surrounding Tanzania and a sign welcoming her to the highest point on the African continent.
"I felt, just, absolute euphoria," Molenda said in an interview upon her return home.
Molenda climbed 19,340-foot-tall Mount Kilimanjaro as part of an international program, Mountains and Marathons, which combines leadership counseling with professional and personal development.
But participation in the rigorous program wasn't enough for Molenda, 38, co-owner of the Riveter Design advertising agency in Orchard Park.
Though it wasn't required, she added a fundraising piece to the project after realizing a nonprofit in Buffalo is closely tied to a girls' boarding school near the mountain.
"It was just fate," she said.
Molenda wouldn't have found herself standing, exhausted and exhilarated, at the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro earlier this month if Facebook hadn't targeted her with an ad last year.
She said she'd been looking for a professional development program that also would challenge her physically.
After searching for adventure treks, the Facebook algorithm served up a tailor-made ad for Mountains and Marathons.
Molenda started the six-month program in early October with weekly group Zoom calls and one-on-one sessions with leadership, fitness and wellness coaches.
"It was an absolute challenge," she said, adding, "I've never run a mile in my life."
Molenda would get up at 5 a.m. to get to her gym and returned home before the sun came up to get her daughter, Millie, a first grader, ready for school.
It was a financial commitment, too, with Molenda saying she spent more than $20,000 of her own money. And she said she couldn't have done it without the support of her husband, Steve.
Molenda already was familiar with the local Girls Education Collaborative, which helps support and raises money for the Kitenga Girls Secondary School, and thought the connection was fortuitous.
"The school is a stone's throw from the base of the mountain," she said.
So Molenda went to work, reaching out to businesses to get sponsors for each of eight camps her group would reach on the mountain. She promised to take a picture while holding a banner printed with the name, or logo, for each company. Molenda had set a goal of raising $17,500 but already has raised $25,000.
Her climb follows a "Climb Kili for Kitenga" online fundraising challenge the collaborative held last year.
Support Local Journalism
"It was kind of fun because it went from virtual to being real. And she was enormously successful in her fundraising," said Anne Robinson Wadsworth, the collaborative's executive director, who said Molenda's effort may serve as a future fundraising template.
Molenda had waited until early this year to publicly discuss her climb because she feared embarrassing herself by failing to reach the summit.
"People would always ask, 'Are you ready?' And I would say, 'I guess we'll see,' " she said.
But by March 8, she flew from Buffalo to Detroit, beginning a 28-hour trip that ended in Tanzania. There she met in person the friends she'd made over the previous months through the program.
Her cohort of 12 added four previous program participants whose own chance to scale Mount Kilimanjaro had been canceled by the pandemic.
Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano, the tallest free-standing mountain in the world and – as the highest peak in Africa – is included among the Seven Summits on the world's continents.
About 30,000 people try to climb the mountain each year, with the success rate depending on which route they take.
Molenda said the Mountains and Marathons group settled in at base camp before heading up the mountain. She said their mountaineering company, Afrikabisa Adventures and Safaris, is known for its ethical conduct and is one of the few companies employing women as guides and porters.
"We were very well taken care of," Molenda said, praising her porter, Maria.
The ascent took six days as the group climbed slowly – and occasionally doubled back, to get used to lower oxygen levels at higher altitudes – putting in as much as 10 hours each day. She wore a 30-pound pack while her porter carried additional equipment.
Two members of Molenda's group weren't able to make the final push to the top, she said, after the guides determined they suffered from altitude sickness.
The rest woke up at 11 p.m. that final night and started hiking one hour later under a moon so bright they didn't need flashlights in 5-degree temperatures.
"Being from Buffalo, it felt like I had a little bit of a leg up in terms of the cold weather," she said, laughing.
Typically, Molenda said, the group would have lively conversations as they hiked. But this night, she recalled, "We were silent."
They reached the peak about 6:45 a.m. local time.
"Being able to watch the sun rise over the clouds, feeling as strong as I did and not really suffering from altitude sickness and – also, after all of these months of work – finally being able to touch that sign at the peak was just incredible," Molenda said.
The descent takes just two days, but it's more difficult with more of a chance to fall downhill. Molenda's two-week trek ended last week, when she returned to enjoy a homecoming meal of sushi at Kuni's, the Lexington Avenue restaurant.
She's said she's already considering her next adventure.
"I absolutely have more summits in my future," she said.