'Absolute euphoria': East Aurora woman climbs Mount Kilimanjaro, raises money for nearby girls' school

She said she'd been looking for a professional development program that also would challenge her physically.

After searching for adventure treks, the Facebook algorithm served up a tailor-made ad for Mountains and Marathons.

Molenda started the six-month program in early October with weekly group Zoom calls and one-on-one sessions with leadership, fitness and wellness coaches.

"It was an absolute challenge," she said, adding, "I've never run a mile in my life."

Molenda would get up at 5 a.m. to get to her gym and returned home before the sun came up to get her daughter, Millie, a first grader, ready for school.

It was a financial commitment, too, with Molenda saying she spent more than $20,000 of her own money. And she said she couldn't have done it without the support of her husband, Steve.

Molenda already was familiar with the local Girls Education Collaborative, which helps support and raises money for the Kitenga Girls Secondary School, and thought the connection was fortuitous.

"The school is a stone's throw from the base of the mountain," she said.