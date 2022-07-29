 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
About those not-so-straight double yellow lines on Forest Avenue ...

  • Updated
GOBike closes portion of street

A several-block portion of Forest Avenue was closed by GOBike starting at Baynes Avenue in May to dramatize the need for public safety additions to the roadway, where cars typically travel over the speed limit.

 Mark Sommer/Buffalo News
If you like your double yellow lines on roadways even and symmetrical, then by all means avoid Forest Avenue.

As Alan Bedenko – better known known as "Buffalo Pundit" on social media and elsewhere – showed in photos he posted on Twitter Thursday evening, the new lines seem to have been painted by someone who has never met a straight line and/or probably should be sleeping off a long night at a bar.

"Swiss quality attention to detail," Bedenko wrote.

Fellow tweeters had plenty to say in response:

"I thought they were joking when I drove this stretch of road today!" said one.

"Looks like softball field foul lines in my town," said another.

But Buffalo officials are not the ones to blame. The paint job was done by GObike members and volunteers.

Happily, they're not permanent, said GObike spokesman Kevin Heffernan.

GObike received a grant to do the pilot project. The city Department of Public Works approved plans and issued permits for the work, which also includes striping and installation of modified speed bumps on that stretch of Forest.

The striping “was something that we just wanted to get down as quickly as possible," Heffernan said. He said the work is "ongoing" and will be finalized next week.

Let's hope they bring a straight edge this time.

