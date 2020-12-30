About 6,800 will be allowed in Bills stadium for playoff game

Tickets will be available in "certain sections of Bills Stadium, including the Sideline Club Seat sections, and the 100 and 200 level of Bills Stadium."

Tickets will be available in two and four ticket pods only, the Bills said. They are not expected to be available for general public sale, the team said.

"Should the Bills advance and host a Divisional Playoff round game and New York State permits fans to future games, those fans who attend the Wild Card playoff game will not be eligible to purchase tickets for the Divisional round," the Bills said.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz tweeted: "I've been involved in multiple discussions with the Bills and NYS on the safety plan. The county will NOT be using our resources to test fans."

Last week, Poloncarz said he was was taken by surprise by Cuomo's announcement that the state was studying a way to allow fans in the stadium. He said the state needed to pull together a plan Tuesday or Wednesday of this week so that the county had time to scramble its workforce to help make it happen.