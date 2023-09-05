Property tax relief is on the way for some seniors and people with disabilities.

The Common Council on Tuesday approved a resolution that amends the Real Property Tax Law to increase the income eligibility thresholds for property tax exemptions. The resolution was submitted by South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon to address rising costs of living that have burdened seniors and people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, Scanlon said.

Buffalo seniors get some tax exemptions now – and maybe more later About 350 elderly, longtime homeowners in the City of Buffalo will be getting property tax relief – while city lawmakers begin discussions with the state to expand the exemptions citywide to other seniors who meet the criteria. With the 2020 citywide property tax revaluation, many are concerned the rise in property values may lead to steep increases when the

Under the new amendment, the maximum income eligibility for seniors to obtain a real property tax exemption will increase from $29,000 to $50,000, as of July 1, 2022. This change will be applied to the taxable status date of Dec. 1, affecting the fiscal year 2024-2025.

An estimated 4,100 additional properties could be eligible for property tax relief, officials said.

Additionally, the amendment raises the maximum income ceiling for qualifying for the 50% level of disability exemption from "less than $29,000" to "less than $50,000." The measure also extends to the sliding scale option previously adopted by the city in which the maximum income allowed to qualify for both disability and senior citizen exemptions will increase from "less than $37,400" to "less than $58,400."

The adoption of these changes is expected to affect roughly $228 million in exempted assessed value. That projection is based on a review of the previous year's Senior Citizen and Disability exemption applications and reporting from the State Office of Real Property Tax Services.

"This amendment to the Real Property Tax Law is a crucial step towards providing much-needed relief to our senior citizens and individuals with disabilities who have been struggling with the rising cost of living,” Scanlon said in a news release. “It is our responsibility to ensure that our most vulnerable residents can continue to afford to live in their homes and maintain their quality of life."

The program expands a similar one passed in 2019 that provided property tax relief to about 350 seniors.