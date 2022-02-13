 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
About 100 gather at Pat Sole Park near Peace Bridge in support of Canadian truckers
Border protest

Protesters gather near the Peace Bridge to call for an end to vaccine mandates and a lifting of restrictions to cross the United States-Canada border, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

More than 100 people, many clutching flags and signs, gathered for a second day at a small park near the Peace Bridge to support truck convoys protesting Covid-19 mandates at key U.S.-Canada international crossings.

Unlike the Canadian protests, no heavy trucks were visible nearly two hours into the rally at Pat Sole Park, near the Buffalo end of the bridge.

Protesters waved to people driving by on Niagara Street and hoisted signs opposing vaccine and mask mandates in New York State. It was the second day of protests near the U.S. entrance to the Peace Bridge.

Speakers who gathered in the park called for lifting restrictions to cross the United States-Canada border and ending vaccine mandates.

Canadian police on Sunday reopened the Ambassador Bridge at Detroit-Windsor after it was closed down for six days by a convoy of truck drivers. Several people were arrested as police cleared the vehicles.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

