About 1% of Bills fans referred to secondary review for vaccination proof at Highmark Stadium

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said Thursday that if Bills staff had any questions or concerns about a person's vaccination documentation, or lack thereof, they were referred to one of the Erie County Health Department's inspectors or "sanitarians" for a secondary review.

"It was really up to the Bills screeners to decide what's reported to us," Burstein said.

If individuals were referred to secondary inspection, health inspectors would ask to see people's personal identification. If individuals had no proof, but were willing to let the health inspector check their vaccination status against the New York State vaccination database, they were verified and allowed entry, Burstein said. Otherwise, they had to leave.

Burstein said that of the five people who were ultimately refused stadium entry, one was a man who attempted to pass off his brother's vaccination card as his own.

She and other county officials deferred to the Bills for more information about how vaccination vetting was handled on the front end since the vetting process was their responsibility.

"It's really a Bills initiative, so you have to ask them if they're going to make any changes," she said. "We were there to support them."

