About 1,300 new Covid-19 cases in Erie County for third straight week

New Covid-19 cases reported in Erie County remained at nearly the same level for the third week in a row, County Health Department officials announced Tuesday.

The total of 1,304 cases during the week ending Oct. 29 was seven fewer than 1,311 cases for the week ending Oct. 22. Two weeks ago, the total was 1,300. Results from at-home tests were not included.

New cases in Buffalo accounted for 29.3% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population accounts for 29.2% of all county residents.

The seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons was 136.7, down slightly from 137.4 the previous week. The county still remains in the "medium" ranking of Covid-19 community levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the CDC's community transmission ratings, Erie County also continues to have a "high" rating, health officials noted.

Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County was unavailable for the past week, officials said. The most recent testing through Oct. 25 showed Covid-19 viral particles in 60 to 79% of the samples collected in the Big Sister, Bird Island and City of Tonawanda sewer collection areas. Lesser amounts were seen in the Amherst, Kenmore-Tonawanda, Lackawanna and Southtowns sewersheds.