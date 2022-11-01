 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

About 1,300 new Covid-19 cases in Erie County for third straight week

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

New Covid-19 cases reported in Erie County remained at nearly the same level for the third week in a row, County Health Department officials announced Tuesday.

The total of 1,304 cases during the week ending Oct. 29 was seven fewer than 1,311 cases for the week ending Oct. 22. Two weeks ago, the total was 1,300. Results from at-home tests were not included.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

New cases in Buffalo accounted for 29.3% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population accounts for 29.2% of all county residents.

The seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons was 136.7, down slightly from 137.4 the previous week. The county still remains in the "medium" ranking of Covid-19 community levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the CDC's community transmission ratings, Erie County also continues to have a "high" rating, health officials noted.

People are also reading…

Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County was unavailable for the past week, officials said. The most recent testing through Oct. 25 showed Covid-19 viral particles in 60 to 79% of the samples collected in the Big Sister, Bird Island and City of Tonawanda sewer collection areas. Lesser amounts were seen in the Amherst, Kenmore-Tonawanda, Lackawanna and Southtowns sewersheds.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News