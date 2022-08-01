Abortion politics on display at reopening of Amherst clinic targeted in firebombing

The announced reopening – and expansion – of an Eggertsville anti-abortion clinic damaged in a suspected firebombing in early June laid bare the state’s political divide over the contentious issue of abortion.

Officials from CompassCare and like-minded elected officials excoriated defenders of abortion rights in their remarks Monday outside the crisis pregnancy center at 1230 Eggert Road.

Anti-abortion group, allies decry lack of updates in Amherst arson investigation The operators of an Eggertsville clinic targeted in a suspected firebombing and those who support the center's anti-abortion mission say the investigation into the incident isn't a priority for government agencies at the state and federal levels.

They blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and other New York Democrats for all but encouraging the arson.

“We are being attacked, make no mistake about it. And I say that present tense – the attacks aren't over. And we're being attacked for who we are and what we believe,” CompassCare CEO Jim Harden said at a Monday news conference.

James’ office did not respond to requests for comment, while Hochul’s office reissued the same statement it sent in the hours after the initial incident: "Governor Hochul condemns violence of any kind and the State Police stand ready to assist local authorities with the investigation."

The pointed criticism came as CompassCare officials announced they had completed repairs to the clinic damaged in the June 7 vandalism and fire.

The center could reopen to clients as soon as this week, said Harden, who also announced plans to expand the clinic to provide telehealth services.

He also said Amherst police continue to investigate the incident, with the assistance of the FBI, but no arrests have been made.

The blaze was reported at 2:30 a.m. June 7 at the clinic on Eggert near Main Street. No one was inside at the time, but two volunteer firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The words "Jane was here" were written on the side of the building. Jane's Revenge, branded as “an abortion terrorist group” by CompassCare, later took credit for setting the fire, as it has for at least one other fire elsewhere.

Political violence blamed in arson at anti-abortion group's center in Amherst Town police said a fire at CompassCare at 1230 Eggert Road, off Main Street, was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Harden said the organization likely has spent more than $400,000 on repairs to the structure, equipment and furnishings, as well as enhanced security for the building. He declined to go into detail on the new security features.

He said CompassCare is waiting for a final certificate of occupancy before reopening to patients.

CompassCare has provided counseling and medical services to pregnant women at an unidentified alternate location in the Buffalo area since the day after the fire, Harden said.

Harden read a statement from town police at Monday's news conference stating they are "working diligently" with the FBI to solve the case.

Harden said he appreciates those efforts, but he remains frustrated with the pace of the investigation.

He said CompassCare plans to start a running update on how many days have passed since the firebombing without an arrest. An Amherst police spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Harden said the failure to hold Jane’s Revenge accountable for the damage, and the unwillingness among abortion rights supporters to forcefully decry the vandalism and arson, encourages future attacks like this one.

Harden said the organization issued a general invitation to local elected officials to Monday’s event. The ones who showed up – Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford; State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay; and Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers – don’t represent Eggertsville in their districts.

Tenney said she was introducing federal legislation that would increase the penalties for attacks on crisis pregnancy centers like the one opened by CompassCare in Eggertsville in 2019.

Crisis pregnancy centers provide free basic medical care and counseling to pregnant women to encourage them to seek other options beside abortion.

Supporters of abortion rights say the centers often misrepresent themselves online to prospective clients and James, in June, sent a letter urging Google to improve search results on Google Maps to better distinguish between the centers and abortion clinics.

While James called the centers “dangerous and misleading,” elected officials Monday’s blasted Democrats for policies that, they insisted, led to further violence in the state.

“That's what the governor, that's what the attorney general and that's what the majority of Democrats in Albany have said: violence is OK if it supports their political agenda,” Borrello said. “That's what you see here.”

Assemblywoman Karen McMahon, D-Amherst, whose district includes the center, denounced the attack on CompassCare but she accused Republicans of trying to steer the focus away from the political rhetoric that spurred the attack on the U.S. Capitol or the Tops Markets in Buffalo.

She said the clinic has a right to operate.

“I simply hope that this business provides information that accurately reflects the consensus of the medical community and allows women the agency to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive care,” McMahon said in an email.

Harden said the Supreme Court decision granting states the right to regulate abortion will create “hubs” in states continuing to allow the procedure.

In response, he said, CompassCare is planning a $265,000 expansion that will increase the size of the Eggert Road clinic by 30%, with a focus on reaching pregnant women by phone or online.

The expansion is expected to be completed in six months, Harden said.