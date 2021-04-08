 Skip to main content
Abbott Road is getting a makeover
The $10 million, three-phase makeover of Abbott Road kicked off Wednesday.

Phase one of the infrastructure and streetscape project costs about $3.9 million and should be completed this construction season, starting this week on the west side of Abbott Road at Southside Parkway to Meriden Street. Work then will flip to the east side.

Mayor Byron W. Brown, South Common Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon and Public Works Commissioner Michael J. Finn made the announcement Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony.

Funding for the project comes from federal highway funds and the city’s capital budget. Work includes:

  • street repaving
  • curb and sidewalk replacement
  • drainage improvements
  • new signs and pavement markings
  • new city-owned LED streetlights
  • curb extensions and new traffic control signals at two intersections

Two-way traffic will be maintained for the duration of the project. Parking will be restricted as needed for construction, and pedestrian traffic will be maintained on one side of the road.

