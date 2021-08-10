Abandoned, alone and defiant to the end: The stunning downfall of Andrew Cuomo

Rise to power

A 1979 graduate of Fordham University, Cuomo was an adviser to his father when he was governor until his defeat at the hands of George Pataki in 1994. Andrew Cuomo earned a reputation as the “bad cop” of his father’s time in office.

With the help of his father, Andrew Cuomo was hired by then President Clinton for a post in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, an agency over which Cuomo would serve as secretary. From that job, he was already angling a return to New York politics – this time with himself as governor.

Cuomo ran a gubernatorial primary against H. Carl McCall in 2002. That campaign put Cuomo in the doghouse with many Democrats, especially Black leaders who did not want McCall, an African American, to have to face a nasty and expensive primary bid instead of focusing all his energies on a general election campaign against Pataki. Cuomo dropped out of the run just a week before the primary, a contest he was projected to lose.

With the help of some close advisers, Cuomo spent the next several years trying to reclaim his battered standing in the Democratic Party, a strategy that worked in 2006 when he was elected state attorney general.