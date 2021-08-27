A world away from Kabul, Buffalo's anxious Afghan refugees stand ready to help

Wali said he personally knows about 20 families here in Buffalo who are trying to get their loved ones out of Afghanistan.

Wali's wife and children are here in Buffalo. But his brothers, sisters and parents are all there. He has been trying to sponsor them since 2015 but was still waiting when the U.S. military began its withdrawal and the Taliban took power. He said he just filed a new round of paperwork with Sen. Charles Schumer's office to get humanitarian parolee status for all his family members.

"His office sent me a form. I sent it back to them. It's a very complicated form. I hope they will come," Wali said.

He implored countries neighboring Afghanistan to provide temporary refuge to those are fleeing the Taliban until they can find a way to the United States.

Of the 200 or so Afghans living in Buffalo, all arrived in the last decade and the vast majority of them, about 90%, arrived here on special immigrant visas.

Wali said Buffalo is a great city for refugees and believes Afghans who resettle here will embrace the city.

"Buffalo is the best place in the U.S. to start your new life," Wali said.