'A whole new thing': Samuel's Grande Manor plans to add apartments, restaurants

Even before the Covid-19 outbreak, Samuel's had looked at expanding into new business lines and had invested in revamping the building. Samuel's in 2019 spent $250,000 to update its signature carpets, floors and other interior features.

Then the pandemic hit, dealing a serious financial blow to wedding and event spaces. The company last July announced plans to open a limited-time restaurant, called Seafood House, to help get some of its employees back to work at a time when the venue had been shuttered since March.

Pezzino said this week that Samuel's never ended up opening the Seafood House, in part because he realized he was better off turning to someone else to open a restaurant.

The company also never built six apartments that it planned to add on the second floor in former event space, but Pezzino said he's now ready to move forward with those plans starting in November. The six apartments in the building are designed as luxury units, he said, each with its own balcony.