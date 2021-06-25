'A whole new thing': Samuel's Grande Manor plans to add apartments, restaurants

Call them the honeymoon suites.
Samuel's Grande Manor, the venerable banquet hall, is moving ahead with a revised proposal to construct apartments on a portion of its property in Clarence.
Owner Charlie Pezzino would spend at least $6 million to build 24 apartments in a pair of structures located to the rear of the Samuel's site along Main Street.
It's one of several updates proposed for the business, which dates back more than 40 years. Pezzino said he plans to build six luxury apartments on the second floor of the banquet facility and wants to lease space to two restaurants on the venue's ground floor.
Samuel's remains committed to hosting weddings and special events, he said, but the changes are an attempt to diversify the operation going forward.
"It's a whole new thing for Samuel's," Pezzino said of the apartments.
The Pezzino family founded Samuel's Grande Manor, at 8750 Main St., in 1978. Samuel's for years has had a reputation for hosting weddings that promise, as the company puts it, "refined elegance in a classically modern setting."
Samuel's has faced challenges in recent years, however, from the changing tastes of engaged couples to growing competition from new wedding venues downtown.
Even before the Covid-19 outbreak, Samuel's had looked at expanding into new business lines and had invested in revamping the building. Samuel's in 2019 spent $250,000 to update its signature carpets, floors and other interior features.
Then the pandemic hit, dealing a serious financial blow to wedding and event spaces. The company last July announced plans to open a limited-time restaurant, called Seafood House, to help get some of its employees back to work at a time when the venue had been shuttered since March.
Pezzino said this week that Samuel's never ended up opening the Seafood House, in part because he realized he was better off turning to someone else to open a restaurant.
The company also never built six apartments that it planned to add on the second floor in former event space, but Pezzino said he's now ready to move forward with those plans starting in November. The six apartments in the building are designed as luxury units, he said, each with its own balcony.
In addition, Samuel's has filed plans with the Town of Clarence to construct a pair of buildings to the north end of its property, behind the banquet facility, that would hold 12 apartments each for a total of 24 units. The buildings would include indoor parking on the ground floor, with elevators taking residents up to the apartments on the upper two floors, Pezzino said.
"There's property back there that's just sitting there doing nothing," Pezzino said, noting he already owns it and it is in a prime location for apartments.
The buildings, 30,000 square feet each, are smaller than the 46,200-square-foot buildings initially proposed by Pezzino that would have held 40 total apartments.
The original plan required rezoning and variances and the company, after consulting with town officials, opted to pursue a smaller development that would not require those actions, he said.
"That just made everything much easier to do," Pezzino said.
The Clarence Town Board on Wednesday referred the project to the town Planning Board to begin its review, said Community Development Director Jon Bleuer. Pezzino said, pending town approvals, he would like to begin work in summer 2022 on the apartment buildings and wrap it up in 2023.
In addition, Samuel's is in talks with two restaurateurs who would lease space for casual-style restaurants on the venue's ground floor. Both restaurants would have extensive patio space with room for 130 patrons, Pezzino said.
He declined to identify the potential tenants but said he hopes the restaurants are ready to open by 2022.
The six apartments and the restaurants inside Samuel's still would leave the venue with 13,000 square feet of event space, or a capacity of 900 people across three rooms, said Mark Fromholt, the venue's longtime general manager.