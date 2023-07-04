Looking for a place to see fireworks in Western New York ?

You’re in luck. Wherever you live, a Fourth of July celebration in the sky is not far.

Niagara Falls State Park: Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Outwater Park, Lockport: Celebration begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Academy Park, Lewiston: Fireworks begin at dusk.

Orchard Park Middle School: Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Town of Wheatfield at Oppenheim Park: Celebration begins at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk.

Tonawanda Fireworks Celebration: The celebration begins at 8 p.m. and will feature a performance by the Army National Guard Band at Niawanda Park. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Town of Boston Fireworks Celebration: The event will feature a performance by the Boston Town Band at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at sunset in Boston Town Park.

Village of Lancaster: The celebration will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Central Business District. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

Village of Lakewood: Celebration starts at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Village of Bemus Point’s Fireworks in Bemus Bay: Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. The event will include live music at local restaurants, shopping and other family-friendly activities. Fireworks can be viewed from the Village Park.

The Community of Findley Lake: The celebration, annual duck race and other events start at noon. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.