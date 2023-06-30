Looking for a place to see fireworks in Western New York over the four-day holiday weekend?

You're in luck. Wherever you live, a Fourth of July celebration in the sky is not far.

Saturday

Fireworks in Main Street Town Park, Clarence: The town of Clarence's Fireworks in the Park will take place from 4 p.m. to dusk.

Dwyer Stadium, Batavia: Fireworks will begin after the Batavia Muckdogs minor league baseball game. The Muckdogs will play against the Niagara Power at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

The Great Pumpkin Farm, Clarence: Fireworks will begin at dusk on Sunday. The Great Pumpkin Farm will host its 4th of July Carnival from noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday . The event will include amusement park rides, vendors, face painting and live music.

Niagara Falls State Park: Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. in front of the American and Canadian falls.

Concord Town Park, Springville: Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Monday

Hamlin Park, East Aurora: Parade, food and entertainment begins at 1:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Buffalo Riverfest Park: Riverfest Park will host its Independence Day celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will feature a performance by the Buffalo classic rock band Flipside. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Kenney Field, Town of Tonawanda: The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas concert will start at 7 p.m., with fireworks scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

The 27th annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration, Sahlen Field: Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 pm. The event will include a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and an appearance by the United States Army's Jazz Ambassadors. The Buffalo Bisons will play against the Worcester Red Sox at 6:05 p.m.

Olcott Beach Gazebo, Main Street, Olcott: The event will feature a performance by the Easy Street Big Band. The band is made up of 18 local musicians. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. over Lake Ontario.

Tuesday

Niagara Falls State Park: Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Outwater Park, Lockport: Celebration begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Academy Park, Lewiston: Fireworks begin at dusk.

Orchard Park Middle School: Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Town of Wheatfield at Oppenheim Park: Celebration begins at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk.

Tonawanda Fireworks Celebration: The celebration begins at 8 p.m. and will feature a performance by the Army National Guard Band at Niawanda Park. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Town of Boston Fireworks Celebration: The event will feature a performance by the Boston Town Band at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at sunset in Boston Town Park.

Village of Lancaster: The celebration will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Central Business District. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

Village of Lakewood: Celebration starts at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Village of Bemus Point's Fireworks in Bemus Bay: Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. The event will include live music at local restaurants, shopping and other family-friendly activities. Fireworks can be viewed from the Village Park.

The Community of Findley Lake: The celebration, annual duck race and other events start at noon. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.