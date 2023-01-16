A 'West Side institution' for 70 years, Royal Printing closing its doors

For 70 years, Royal Printing Co.'s importance on the West Side has gone far beyond letterheads, envelopes, menus and wedding announcements.

It can be measured in the baseball, softball, basketball and street hockey teams that bore the print shop's name, as well as the thousands of youths who wore the uniforms that Ottaviano "Tovie" Asarese paid for.

Signs of the legacy shop's history showed: a Smith Corona typewriter on the desk and a phone with a long cord.

Asarese opened the first of the print shop's three locations in January 1953 – the same month Dwight Eisenhower assumed the presidency – and has been at 251 Grant St. for 40 years. But now, at age 95, Asarese has sold the Grant Street building to the Somali Bantu Community Organization of WNY. The organization plans to turn the building into a meeting space with afterschool programs for children, and the printing business has merged with Minuteman Press.

The sale reflects the ongoing transition of the West Side and of Grant Street, which was mostly Irish when Asarese was young, became predominantly Italian and is now a melting pot for immigrants who have moved into the area over the past 20 years and opened businesses.

"Royal Printing has been around forever, and even when I was in high school, Royal Printing was the place to go," said Robin Johnson, who owns Vilardo Printing on Connecticut Street. "They are a West Side institution."

When Royal closed during the pandemic, it turned out to be the last time Asarese worked there.

"I lived to witness a lot of good things on the West Side," Asarese said.

He recalled when the West Side bustled with five movie theaters – the Victoria and the Rialto on West Ferry, the Ellen Terry on Potomac, the Senate on Rhode Island and the Circle on Connecticut Street.

Asarese lived in the same West Ferry family home from when he was in high school until moving during the pandemic into the McAuley Residence, a nursing home in Kenmore.

"I made a lot of friends, a lot of memories, good memories, and most of all the kids growing up on the West Side say they were happy because of the things I organized, and that it kept them out of trouble," Asarese said. "I did what I did because I loved it. I felt like I did my part."

Bob Carnevale, a family friend who has known Asarese for 63 years, volunteered at the shop in the closing months. A longtime coach of youth sports, he said Asarese's contributions to the West Side are "legendary."

"He is a longtime treasure on the West Side for youth sports," Carnevale said. "In most cases, no kid and his family ever had to pay to play for his summer teams," Carnevale said. "He would pay the franchise fee, he would pay the umpires and he bought the uniforms because he felt it was his civic duty. He never asked for anything, except maybe an occasional thank you."

Sometimes, Carnevale said, Asarese would have a raffle and give the families tickets to sell, so it still wouldn't cost them anything.

Working right alongside Asarese has been his sister Grace Campanella, who has been Royal Printing's proofreader and office manager. Campanella, 93, is overseeing the selling of the shop's inventory and machinery as the days dwindle down.

Closing the business, Campanella said, has been painful.

"I broke down and cried when I saw the machinery going out," Campanella said.

Adding to the loss were memories of her son John, a pressman who died at age 65 in February, before he was to take over the business.

"Tovie said, 'Don't cry. We've had good years there. We met a lot of people, were honest with our customers and we've done a good job,' " Campanella said. "But I just feel real bad."

Opened after military discharge

Asarese completed an apprenticeship in the typographical industry prior to serving in the Korean War. He opened Royal Printing one month after his discharge from the Army in December 1952. He had been stationed in Germany during the Korean War, writing for Stars and Stripes.

Asarese rented space at 40 Grant St., thanks to a bankroll of $1,800 from his parents. He named Royal Printing for the Rochester Royals, an early entry in the National Basketball Association.

The print shop relocated to 176 Grant Street in 1967. But a devastating fire that began in a building next door led to the print shop's move to its current location 40 years ago. Fortunately, tarps put over the machinery by alert firefighters prevented further harm.

Business expanded to fill the new space, with 21 filing cabinet drawers carrying the names of Royal's customers, Campanella recalled.

"I think we had every hospital, every lawyer," she said.

Link-Fox Funeral Home was next door, where the African Market Center and Deli is now.

Asarese's main enjoyment was youth sports, which he became active in after neck surgery curtailed his own playing. He coached until about 10 years ago.

He coached teams in the Municipal Baseball League starting in 1953, and later the Buffalo AAABA League for high school and college students 21 and under, where he was named manager of the year in 1966.

He also coached youth basketball, organized the West Side Ponytail Girls Softball League and started a street hockey league.

In 1989, he helped create the Asarese-Matters Recreation Center on Rees Street. He was also named Buffalonian of the Year and presented with a plaque in 1984.

Royal Printing won two championships between 1975 and 1977 and finished second once, and represented Buffalo in a the AAABA nationals in Zanesville, Ohio.

Asarese also coached teams and paid for the uniforms for the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church School and, later, Catholic Academy of West Buffalo on Delaware Avenue.

Asarese was inducted into the All-American Amateur Baseball Association Hall of Fame, and he is a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Softball Hall of Fame.

When a 1941 signed and framed limited-edition print of Yankee great Joe DiMaggio – Asarese's favorite ballplayer – was stolen from behind his desk at work, it triggered a massive social outreach effort that led to the print being left at his house.

Home of their own

The Somali Bantu Community Organization of WNY is looking forward to moving into the building after the printing business wraps up operations this month. The organization's new space will be used for meetings and classes.

"We will own it – that's the main issue. That is a very, very huge relief," said Ibrahim Iftin, the group's executive director.

"The elders can meet and kids can learn," he said.

The center will also be a place for people to get help with navigating social services or immigration challenges.

Iftin estimated there are about 100 Somali Bantu families living in Buffalo, often with large families.

"The smallest family we have is five people, and you can get a family of 18," he said, leading him to believe there are a minimum of 500 Somali Bantus in Buffalo.

Iftin said he is encouraged by the number of businesses catering to immigrants on Grant Street.

"The immigrant population has revitalized a lot of the West Side and Grant Street," Carnevale said. "People have started businesses, and they are such hardworking people.

"It's no different than I remember as little boy when it was all Italian immigrants," he said. "Other areas had Polish immigrants and Irish immigrants. Now it's people from Asia and Africa and the Middle East."