Every summer in Buffalo, weekly food truck nights draw hundreds of foodies in the Larkinville district. Music lovers pack Bidwell Parkway week after week for concerts. Families stroll through farmers markets in Elmwood Village and the Clinton-Bailey neighborhood.

But there has not been a big, festive, weekly event in any of Buffalo's East Side neighborhoods. Marnetta Malcolm recognized the dearth of neighborhood events even after all the attention and promises to uplift the East Side following the racist massacre on May 14 at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 Black people dead, three more people wounded and a community traumatized.

Malcolm has a plan to change that. She calls it Jefferson Avenue Friday Night Live.

Malcolm, who organizes the annual Buffalo Funk Festival and is the vice president of the Ralph Wilson Conservancy board of directors, is planning a weekly event in the shopping plaza at Jefferson and East Utica Street, one block north of Tops supermarket.

"It's going to be fun," she said. "And that's really what it's about – a place that the community can count on for some fun, food and family-friendly entertainment. We're going to have great DJs. Food trucks, vendors, information tables."

The plan is to start June 2 and continue until Aug. 25, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Friday evening.

The event itself is free, but food trucks and vendors will sell food and goods.

Weekly events in other parts of the city aren't just about entertainment, Malcolm said. They build community and attract people from other parts of the city. They can also be a place were government agencies and nonprofit organizations can share information about their programs.

"I believe this part of the city deserves it as well," Malcolm said.

In the days after the mass shooting at Tops, Malcolm saw firsthand how much people craved a sense of community.

She and a friend set up a stand on Jefferson Avenue and cooked food for the neighborhood. They also gave out ice cream to the neighborhood children.

"We got the kids out with the ice cream," she said. "That brought the parents out. The parents and everyone were so traumatized."

In August, she brought her Funk Fest to Jefferson Avenue where people danced in the street whose name had become so synonymous with grief. Children drew with chalk on the sidewalks. "We called it the Funky Chalk Walk."

That's the kind of spirit she hopes to capture again through the Jefferson Avenue Friday Night Live events.

Malcolm is spending the spring lining up sponsors for the weekly events.

Attorney John Elmore was the first to step up, she said.

Mark Talley, who formed the nonprofit Agents for Advocacy after his mother, Geraldine Talley, was killed in the May 14 massacre, is sponsoring the first Friday Night Live on June 2. It happens to be the day before his late mother's birthday.

"I think it's needed for the community," Talley said.

Talley agrees that it's the kind of event that will be well-received on Jefferson Avenue.

"You go to the East Side, there's really nothing other than the Juneteenth Festival. That's about it."

Buffalo's Juneteenth Festival, held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park., is hugely popular, but that's a one-weekend event.

Talley knows some people might be uncomfortable with the idea of a weekly party next to where so much tragedy took place last year.

"I'm OK with it," Talley said.

He plans on attending as many of the Friday events as possible. But he also understands if there are people who might not like it.

"I'm not going to judge others if that's helping their grieving process," he said.

He also believes it can be safe.

"It will be a nice, safe, happy event for people just wanting to have fun," he said.

Malcolm said she has DJs lined up for the summer but is looking for food trucks and vendors to participate. For more information, go to the Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation Facebook page.