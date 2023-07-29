Hundreds of Buffalo Bills fans had a little extra time Friday to ponder the buzz surrounding a team with playoff expectations and Super Bowl dreams.

On the third day of training camp, about 4,000 fans maneuvered through sweltering heat to St. John Fisher University for an up-close look at Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the rest of a star-laden team that eyes a fifth-straight trip to the postseason – and, maybe, the organization's first Super Bowl appearance since 1994.

The sellout was not surprising. Tickets were scooped up less than a half hour after they were available to the public a month ago, and social media reports earlier this week said fans resorted to paying for camp tickets made available on third-party websites.

Not for a playoff game. Not for a regular season game. Not even for a preseason game. For training camp, which once offered free admission and is now the hottest ticket in town.

"In Buffalo hope springs eternal," said Joe McCann, a guest supervisor directing fans at the Pittsford-Mendon parking lot. "Everyone thinks this is going to be the year, and you want to be at training camp the year they win the Super Bowl."

Andy Major, the Bills' vice president of operations and guest experience, said it's more than that.

"You have the Josh Allen factor, he's kind of a rock star, and the Damar Hamlin factor – he's kind of a rock star, too," he said. "There's a lot of nationally known players on this team now that we didn't have five or 10 years ago."

The immense popularity caused logistical challenges. St. John Fisher, which enrolls fewer than 3,000 students, has so little campus parking that the Bills work with the Town of Pittsford to designate off-site lots and shuttle service, which costs each rider $1.

Major said the Bills limit attendance to preserve a strong fan experience and maintain a safe environment.

"There's high demand – everyone wants a piece of the team," said Major, who said Friday's attendance was higher than usual because tickets were offered to St. John Fisher alumni, and it was a big hospitality day for the Bills. "It's not the best plan as you might have at a game in Orchard Park, but it's definitely great for this campus and for this camp."

Training camp has been held at the Rochester-area site since 2000, with the exception of two pandemic years in Orchard Park. Prior to St. John Fisher, SUNY Fredonia hosted camp from 1981 until 1999, while Niagara University welcomed the Bills from 1968 to 1980.

Smaller locations dominated the Bills' American Football League era in the '60s: the Sheraton-Camelot Motor Inn in Blasdell hosted the Bills from 1963-1967, while the Roycroft Inn and Knox Estates in East Aurora were the inaugural site in 1960-1962.

On Friday, designated parking lots at two Pittsford high schools were filled a half-hour before practice, with lines of more than 100 people waiting for one of about 20 First Student buses to whisk them – about 45 at a time – 10 minutes to St. John Fisher. Those who cut their arrivals close were sent to a third site, Barker Road Middle School.

Amid the weekday clamor in Pittsford, longtime fans and workers grappled with a winning era that has piqued popular interest. It has not always been this way.

"This used to be sleepy," McCann said as streams of fans walked outside the high school to join the line. "There would be a little bit of a line before the first bus took off, and once the buses started going, there were a few people queued up waiting for the next bus. I've never seen it like this before – it's nuts."

Not everyone was thrilled by the line for the shuttle, especially considering it endured for about 45 minutes after practice began.

"I've been coming as long as they've had training camp here, and this is the worst, by far," said Lynne Monaco, a season ticket holder originally from Buffalo who attended camp at Fredonia and at the Sheraton-Camelot Motor Inn in the 1960s.

The frenzied process to acquire free tickets was a common complaint. Sue Wolcott, a fifth-grade teacher in Grand Island making her debut at camp, recounted her tense time on Ticketmaster.

"It said 500 people are ahead of you, then 100, then you're next," she said. When it was her time to buy, tickets had vanished. "It was like, 'Wait, no, come back!' " she said. She eventually snagged tickets on Buy Nothing Grand Island, a Facebook page that allows residents of a town or city to give away items they cannot use.

For Wolcott, the effort and wait were worth it. "To come see Dawson Knox, 100%," she said of the Bills' tight end.

"I used to walk into Noco and pick up four to six tickets," reminisced Greg Gajkowski, a Lockport native who works for the Niagara County Sheriff's Department. His son, 10-year-old Gavin, has accompanied him to camp for seven years, but the demand for tickets last year shut them out. They would not be foiled twice. "I just love coming here," Gavin said, sharing particular excitement to see Allen and Diggs.

Even though he called the wait "insanity," Gajkowski ultimately understood. "It's the price you pay for a good team," he said.

McCann, the guest supervisor, said fans were in good spirits despite the wait. "Some people are grabbing Ubers, others said they're paying to park closer to Fisher, but no one's like angry, no one's throwing their hat down and stuff.

"People are prepared to be a little inconvenienced to be part of the experience."

Once they exited the bus, passed security and had their tickets scanned, fans swarmed around St. John Fisher's athletic campus. Many families stopped by an activity area with cornhole, ladder ball, a football-throwing challenge and putt-putt.

Given the mid-80s heat, Rita's Italian ice and the tandem lemonade-and-smoothie stand were draws. Others veered to the Dorsey Lot, where they could "pose like a pro" in the same positions as their favorite players, said Emily Kearns, the Bills' manager of events and experience.

At the field, fans were no longer thinking about the challenges posed by training camp's popularity.

"The atmosphere is so lighthearted and it's fun," said Al Endres, who grew up in Grand Island, attended the University of Rochester and was visiting camp from Minneapolis. "The excitement is contagious from both sides of the fence."