A view from Orchard Park: 'I didn't think I'd see another Snowvember'

Orchard Park resident Connor Kolb and his two older brothers started WNY Snow Removal in 2014.

Their first storm: the lake-effect storm that hit Western New York in November 2014.

He and his brothers were having a lot of flashbacks during this most recent storm, even though their business is now larger and more prepared for these kinds of events.

“It feels a lot like Snowvember from 2014,” Kolb said Sunday from a driveway his business had cleaned out the day before, the snow piled up on the side as high as the driver’s side mirror on his one-ton pickup truck. “This is right up there with Snowvember, there’s no two ways about it.”

Back when the business started, Kolb and his brothers had two pickup trucks. They now have several pickup trucks, a couple of payloaders and some skidsteers, employing about a dozen people for a storm like this.

But it presented its fair share of challenges.

For instance, Kolb pointed out the tractor trailers that were stuck and lined up along Abbott Road. That made it a challenge for his business to remove snow at one of its clients, an assisted living facility near Abbott Road and Lake Avenue.

“There were just tractor trailers lined up on Abbott Road, and we had to kind of bob and weave between all of them with our front-end loader in order to get to the place, so that if there was an emergency there, they could get an ambulance in,” he said.

Kolb also was surprised how many people he saw trying to travel in Orchard Park despite the travel ban. On Saturday, he was flagged down by a man whose car was stuck on the side of the road. Kolb figured he might be a doctor or essential personnel.

But the man replied, “I just wanted to see what it was like out there.”

Kolb advised residents to stay home and off the roads to allow crews to do their work. As it is, Kolb thinks his business will probably be busy through at least Thanksgiving, cleaning up after a storm he didn’t expect to see so soon, just eight years after a similar storm in November 2014.

“I didn’t think I’d see another Snowvember, at least this soon in my lifetime,” said Kolb, 30. “I thought maybe when I’m old and gray, telling the kids tales. I was hoping, you know, it was going to be something like that, but no, here we are. Here we are with another one.”