A veteran EMT missed a paperwork deadline. The state is forcing him to retake beginner training

“The rub is that all my training was done way before the time frame of my recertification process,” he said. “Only the paperwork, the paper trail, was behind.”

Niedzielski became department CME program coordinator in January, after a fellow volunteer in that role suffered a serious, unexpected illness and needed to step away from that duty. At the time, Niedzielski, who works full time in computer sales, also was helping the department manage its personal protective equipment inventory, as well.

It was the first time Niedzielski served in the CME role. He said he called the Bureau of EMS office twice within the recertification time window as he prepared to send O’Connor’s paperwork, to see if it could be filed electronically or needed to be mailed. He said he never heard back.

As the deadline neared, Niedzielski thought O’Connor had mailed in his paperwork, while O’Connor thought Niedzielski handled the matter. Both discovered otherwise just after the deadline. Timothy Oliver, chief of training with the Snyder department, made a plea for O’Connor’s recertification in a letter sent to the state May 6.

Rules are rules