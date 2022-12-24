A 'very, very bad night' in Erie County as three deaths reported, hundreds of others stranded

Hundreds of Western New Yorkers spent Friday night stranded in vehicles, workplaces, stores or in strangers' homes amid blizzard conditions in the overnight hours that even left first responders helpless.

And the storm turned deadly, with two fatalities in cases where first responders were not able to reach people in emergency situations, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to calls also found themselves stuck in the snow and wind that has paralyzed the Buffalo area, forcing the remaining responders to divert from calls to help their peers.

"It's like a Category 3 hurricane with a bunch of snow mixed in," described Chief Tim Carney of the Erie County Sheriff's Office, who estimated at least 10 police vehicles were stuck.

Blizzard 2022: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz updates WNY on 'very, very bad night' Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed county residents in a briefing Saturday morning after a "very, very bad night" due to a blizzar…

Many police, firefighters and EMTs abandoned their vehicles due to impassable roads and a lack of visibility. Officials spoke of rescue efforts for a stranded infant, while Jericho Road Community Health Center Chief Medical Officer Myron Glick talked a woman through childbirth over the phone.

"This was a very, very bad night in our community," said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in a media briefing Saturday morning.

Poloncarz urged residents to remain where they are and to avoid any type of travel. A travel ban remains in effect for Erie County.

"This may turn out to be the worst storm in our community's history, surpassing the Blizzard of '77," he added.

Cheektowaga authorities reported two fatalities, Poloncarz said, as emergency responders were unable to respond to separate emergency situations. He added that several municipalities that took the brunt of the blizzard on Friday were without emergency services, including Buffalo, Tonawanda, Kenmore, Amherst, Clarence, Lancaster and Williamsville. He estimated that about two-thirds of police, fire and EMT vehicles in these areas were stuck in the snow, too.

The main priority Saturday morning is to regroup the county's emergency responders to attend to those stranded.

Hundreds of Buffalonians spent the night in warming shelters, Mayor Byron Brown said Saturday morning in an interview with WKBW-TV.

Though emergency response had been suspended for a time because of hazardous conditions, those who face true emergencies should call 911, Brown said.

"We are still trying to respond," he said.

The response will be "a lot slower than normal," the mayor said. "These are not normal conditions."

The National Guard will help the city clear main roads and make sure roads to emergency rooms are open, said Brown, who was at his home without electricity. They'll also be helping other crews get to their vehicles so they can respond to stranded motorists.

Many emergency responders, including police, fire and ambulances, became stranded in the blizzard conditions, he said. Some police officers were "stuck right now trying to save people."

"We've come up with a plan now to open roads," Brown said, working with police and fire and hospital systems to open routes.

City forestry crews also suspended efforts for a time due to conditions, but have since resumed work to clear downed trees from roadways.

He advised those without power to stay home and not leave unless absolutely necessary.

"Leaving your home puts you in an even more dangerous situation," he said.

Poloncarz reiterated a point made by officials since the beginning of the blizzard: Call 911 only in life-threatening situations.

Daniel Neaverth Jr., the county's commissioner of emergency services, advised residents to monitor their furnace and dryer vents to make sure they're not clogged by snow, even if that meant trudging outside to clear them. Covered vents may lead to the spread of carbon monoxide within a home.