A VA hospital on the Medical Campus? Fruit Belt parking, housing among questions on new proposal

WASHINGTON – Excitement tinged with concern greeted the news that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wants to spend $1 billion to build a new veterans hospital on or near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
And no one expressed those two emotions better than Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen, who represents the Ellicott District: home to both the Medical Campus and the Fruit Belt neighborhood, where residents have long complained that the fast-growing hospitals nearby meant fast-growing rents and parking problems.
"As a veteran, I am very pleased to hear that the federal government is planning on building a new facility," said Pridgen, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1983 to 1987. "I think that veterans deserve top-of-the-line health care and a state-of-the-art center. So for that I'm very excited."
But Pridgen also acknowledged the parking problems that could ensue in the Fruit Belt if the VA locates another hospital on the Medical Campus.
"I do understand why they would want to, especially as it builds synergy in that area," he said on Friday. "My only concern is with a facility that large is about parking. And so I would hope that part of that plan would include parking for visitors and for the staff that would be working in such a huge facility."
Mayor Byron W. Brown echoed Pridgen's thoughts. He also said the hospital's move could also provide a chance for much-needed housing to be built in or at the site of the existing Buffalo VA Medical Center in the University District while providing veterans with a much better health care facility.
"While this sounds very preliminary, I think it could certainly be a great opportunity for improved medical treatment for veterans: a modern facility, greater medical access, improved research and development and greater opportunities for medical collaboration between institutions on the medical campus," Brown said. "It would be critically important for community concerns to be considered, and any impacts on the surrounding community to be completely addressed and completely mitigated."
The VA's proposal, outlined in internal documents obtained by The Buffalo News Thursday, calls for a modern hospital with inpatient medical, surgical and psychiatric beds, an emergency department, primary care offices and rehabilitation facilities, as well as mental and dental health clinics. A short-stay nursing home would be part of the plan, too.
The current Buffalo VA Medical Center on Bailey Avenue, built in 1949, is woefully outdated, the VA said. It lacks central air conditioning, and some operating rooms are too small for the equipment needed in them. What's more, the facility needs $260.9 million in repairs.
"The building that we do have now, they pretty much play Rubik's Cube trying to utilize and accommodate as many offices and and clinics and things like that that they need," said Marlene Roll, the national and state legislative chairperson for Veterans of Foreign Wars. Thanks to the building's poorly configured space, "they're constantly moving walls and shuffling offices from one place to another."
Roll added that she was "totally floored" by the proposal to build an entirely new facility.
And it makes sense to locate the new hospital near the other facilities at the Medical Campus, said Dr. Allison Brashear, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.
"UB highly values our local veterans and the quality of care they receive," Brashear said. "The proposed move could certainly provide greater opportunities for clinical, academic and research collaborations with our VA partners, while expanding upon the care alternatives afforded to our deserving veterans."
The Medical Campus has transformed and energized the north end of downtown over the past two decades. But several sources noted concerns about one more hospital being added to an area that already hosts Buffalo General Medical Center, the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the UB medical school and several other smaller medical facilities.
Roll said veterans might be reluctant to drive into the congested area and park in the parking garage that would have to be part of a new VA hospital. And Dennice Barr, president of the Fruit Belt Advisory Council, echoed concerns about congestion in the area while noting that another hospital with hundreds of employees will likely lead to another increase in property values in a neighborhood where rents have been increasing.
She suggested that the city negotiate a "community benefits agreement" with the VA to compensate for any negative impacts such a large new facility would have on surrounding neighborhoods.
"What scares me is that some people think what's good for developers is always good for communities, and that's not true," she said.
The construction of a new VA facility at the Medical Campus would also mean a big change for the University District, which would lose the hundreds of employees and daily visitors who now frequent the veterans hospital.
The existing hospital is adjacent to UB's South Campus, but university spokesman John Della Contrada said the university has no interest in purchasing the VA facility or the land where it's located. He said the university's master plan instead focuses on restoring existing historic buildings on the South Campus.
But both Brown and University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said they viewed the potential move of the VA hospital as more of an opportunity than a problem.
"I'd be very interested in discussing how the land could be repurposed – and there are a number of different ways that land like that could be repurposed, including for housing," Brown said.
Noting that the city has been experiencing population growth for the first time in decades, Brown has set a goal that 40% of the city's housing should be permanently affordable. So he said such housing could certainly be located at the VA's old property.
Wyatt agreed.
"I'm hopeful that that site could be be reused, possibly for some additional affordable housing," he said.
Given the impact that moving the veterans hospital would have on two Buffalo neighborhoods, three Democratic members of the local congressional delegation – Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand – issued a joint statement calling for a collaborative process in planning the new facility.
“It is important to begin a discussion about the future of VA health care delivery in Western New York," the statement said. "We want the best possible care for veterans, because they deserve no less, and that includes careful planning of new and improved resources to serve veterans throughout the region. But details matter. Preserving and expanding access to the full range of VA health care services must be a priority. Local veterans and employees should be briefed on the recommendations and have a voice in the outcome."