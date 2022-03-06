A VA hospital on the Medical Campus? Fruit Belt parking, housing among questions on new proposal

But both Brown and University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said they viewed the potential move of the VA hospital as more of an opportunity than a problem.

"I'd be very interested in discussing how the land could be repurposed – and there are a number of different ways that land like that could be repurposed, including for housing," Brown said.

Noting that the city has been experiencing population growth for the first time in decades, Brown has set a goal that 40% of the city's housing should be permanently affordable. So he said such housing could certainly be located at the VA's old property.

Wyatt agreed.

"I'm hopeful that that site could be be reused, possibly for some additional affordable housing," he said.

Given the impact that moving the veterans hospital would have on two Buffalo neighborhoods, three Democratic members of the local congressional delegation – Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand – issued a joint statement calling for a collaborative process in planning the new facility.

“It is important to begin a discussion about the future of VA health care delivery in Western New York," the statement said. "We want the best possible care for veterans, because they deserve no less, and that includes careful planning of new and improved resources to serve veterans throughout the region. But details matter. Preserving and expanding access to the full range of VA health care services must be a priority. Local veterans and employees should be briefed on the recommendations and have a voice in the outcome."

