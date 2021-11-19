A trip to Canada isn't getting easier for Americans

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"In the United States, their rate of new Covid cases is four times the rate of the new Covid cases that we see in Canada," Duclos said. "And in the United States, again, as a portion of the population, they have twice the number of nonvaccinated people than we have in Canada. So all of these circumstances lead the agency ... to be vigilant when it comes to protecting the health and safety of Canadians."

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, agreed.

"You can see there's still lots of hot spots in the United States, and we have no idea about any given individual regardless of nationality, what they've been doing or what community or what situation they're coming from, and so that's why I think we're looking at this very carefully," Njoo said.

Canada also announced that as of Jan. 15, certain travelers who had been allowed to visit Canada without being vaccinated will no longer be able to do so. Instead, like other travelers, they will have to show proof of full vaccination.

Those groups newly subjected to the vaccine requirement include adults traveling to reunite with family, international students, amateur and professional athletes, people with a valid work permit and essential service providers, including truck drivers.