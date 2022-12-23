'A ton of people stuck': Motorists stranded in blizzard all over Erie County

As the blizzard bore down on Buffalo and the Northtowns on Friday afternoon, Deputy Joe Reeves of the Erie County Sheriff's Office and his partner were crawling along Transit Road near Sheridan Drive in their patrol car, looking for stranded motorists.

A driving ban was in effect for all of Erie County, but that apparently wasn't stopping some people.

"There's a ton of people stuck. There are stranded people off the road," Reeves said in a phone interview as he drove at a pace of no more than 6 mph.

The snow was coming down so hard at 4 p.m. that the deputies had to keep stopping the car every few minutes to brush off the windshield. "It keeps freezing over," he said.

Visibility was "basically zero," he said.

Reeves couldn't see past the crash bar on the front of the patrol vehicle.

"I'm kind of using my GPS to know which streets I'm near," he said.

If they saw a vehicle on the side, they'd pull up and check to see if anyone was inside. Many were abandoned.

But plenty were not.

In one car, they found a young mother with a newborn baby. "She was just discharged from the hospital and they were trying to get home and they got stuck at Transit and Greiner Road."

The deputies escorted them home.

There was a good foot of snow on the roadways and more where the blowing snow had drifted, making roads difficult to get through. Plows hadn't been able to to get to those roads yet because of the terrible visibility.

When the deputies did find people still inside stuck cars, they checked to see if they have enough gas.

"Make sure you clear your exhaust pipe," Reeves could be overheard telling a driver who was stuck.

"That's pretty much what we've been doing. Checking a lot of cars," he said.

"The tow companies are hours and hours backlogged with calls," Reeves said.

Some people were calling 911 for help, but even finding those vehicles was hard.

"It's taking us forever to get to them because of the conditions," Reeves said.

If motorists were low in fuel or vulnerable, the deputies took them to warming centers that have been set up, including one at Clarence senior center on Thompson Road and another at the East Amherst Fire station.

Reeves shared some videos he took with his home that showed the conditions he was facing, including a blinding white snow in front his vehicle and the blast of snow from when he opened the door to get outside.

"It's as bad as I've ever seen a storm in my time," Reeves said. "I've been a police officer for seven years. But in general, in my 38 years on this planet, I've never seen anything like this."

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the there were stranded motorists all over the city and police officers and firefighters were doing what they could to try to help them.

"We're working to get to calls as best as we can," he said. "However, we are driving through the same challenges as everyone. Driving and getting stuck risks your life and the first responders' lives trying to get to you as well.'

Police were asking people to only use 911 for true emergencies and said that they should use the non-emergency online form to report minor traffic accidents.

Gramaglia said motorists can be issued a city ordinance violation summons for defying the travel ban in the city. "Stay off the roads," he said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned people who are stuck not to leave their vehicles.

"You can easily become disoriented in the whiteout conditions," Poloncarz tweeted. His advice for those stranded: Run the engine about 10 minutes every hour for heat; clear snow from exhaust pipe; and make sure Flashers are on.