May 2021: After a series of delays, representatives for the Buffalo Bills, New York State and Erie County begin negotiations on a deal to build a new stadium for the Bills.

August 2021: Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns and his longtime lieutenant governor, Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, becomes New York’s chief executive and a key player in the stadium negotiations, which had stalled. Hochul calls Bills co-owner Kim Pegula and talks begin moving forward.

March 2022: The Bills, county and state officials sign a memorandum of understanding agreeing to the financing of a new $1.4 billion Bills stadium, requiring an $850 million public contribution. The state would own the new stadium in Orchard Park and lease it to the Bills.

September 2022: Original deadline for finalizing stadium agreements. This deadline would be repeatedly extended.

January 2023: The Erie County Legislature approves an environmental impact study determination that building the new stadium would have no major adverse effects on the environment, compared to what exists at the site now.

March 2023: The Erie County Stadium Corp., a subsidiary of the state’s Empire State Development, is reactivated and allocates the first $300 million of the state’s commitment toward stadium construction. The estimated stadium construction cost rises to $1.54 billion.

April 2023: Representatives for the county, state and Bills sign off on all Bills stadium agreements and send the finalized documents to the County Legislature for approval.

May 4, 2023: The County Legislature approves the stadium deal, allowing construction to begin, with a groundbreaking this month.

September 2026: Bills stadium construction slated to be substantially completed and open to the public.

2027: Full build-out of the stadium to be completed. Old stadium to be demolished.