A theft at Forest Lawn leaves family grieving all over again

"It was not something you could just pick up and walk away with easily," she said.

It's not clear when the theft happened, but vehicles can't access the cemetery grounds at night because the gates are closed between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Gigante said she has since learned that, if the thieves were looking to sell the bronze for scrap, it would earn a paltry return compared to the original cost of the statue and the considerable effort involved in stealing it.

She also said she was disappointed to hear there was little the cemetery could or would do because, Forest Lawn officials told her, the monument is the property and responsibility of the Gigantes.

"My family was deeply saddened by the lack of accountability from Forest Lawn," Gigante said.

In his statement, Dispenza said state regulation dictates that such statues are the property of the families who purchase them.