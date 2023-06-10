Summer, the season, is still more than a week away. But in Buffalo, summer festival season arrives Saturday in a traditional way: with the Allentown Art Festival.

And for the first time since 2019, it will be a festival season with Covid-19 not playing an outsized role.

And for the first time since 2019, it will be a festival season with Covid-19 not playing an outsized role.

The art festival comes at the end of a week in which outdoor activities were very much in question, thanks to the skies being full of smoke that drifted here from raging Canadian wildfires. But the air cleared in time for the 63rd version of the festival to go on as planned.

Started by local merchants in 1958 to stimulate business in the Allentown neighborhood, the festival has grown beyond an art show. Money raised from the show has helped fund a host of institutions, including the Burchfield Penney Art Center, the Albright Knox Art Gallery and other local organizations.

“All the funds we take go back out to the community,” said Rita Harrington-Lippman, Allentown Art Festival, Inc.’s president. “None of us take a salary. We cover our expenses that we need to pay, but then, absolutely, everything else goes out.”

Those who attend the event this weekend will find an an assortment of art, to see or purchase, such as sculptures and jewelry. Some art pieces have been made by Buffalo Public School students who will be selling the pieces at the event. The festival presents cash prizes of more than $20,000 to exhibitors each year.

Displaying art is an important aspect of the show, but Harrington-Lippman says what matters more for the organization is uplifting artists, especially young local ones. She believes that it will help address the lack of funding for art.

“It’s encouraging people to follow their dreams and become artists,” she said. “Any way we can support that, we’d love to do it.”

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday between West Tupper and North streets, on both Franklin Street and Delaware Avenue.

But Allentown is just the start of a season defined by festivals held in and around Buffalo.

A partial list of events that draw thousands of people would also include:

A partial list of events that draw thousands of people would also include:

Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo, to be held June 17 and 18 in MLK Park.

Taste of Buffalo, to be held July 8 and 9 downtown.

The Italian Heritage Festival, to be held July 14 – July 16 on Hertel Avenue.

All of those events – and many more – were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic starting in 2020. But the good news for festival-goers is that unwelcome guests should not play a significant role this year.

“Across the world and here in Western New York, we’re probably in the best spot that we’ve been at in any time,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Russo notes that while hospitalization numbers are low, the amount of testing that is being reported is also minimal. That makes it difficult to gauge the actual amount of community spread.

“We are still having Covid cases,” Russo said. “We’re at low risk, but not zero risk.”

Russo said festival-goers can feel reasonably safe heading out to festivals and other summer activities. But the level of vulnerability varies based on what you’re doing, and on your own health.

“Outdoors are safer, with a large volume of air to disperse the virus if you’re exposed.” Russo said. “However, it’s not absolutely failsafe.”

The differentiator is movement. At an art festival, for example, you’re likely moving enough to avoid breathing in large amounts of virus. But if you’re sitting or standing in a packed crowd for hours at a time, say at a concert or a game, “there is still a chance of transmission outdoors, but it’s still significantly less than indoors because ventilation is much better, particularly if it’s a windy day.”

Whether to mask is dependent on your own situation. If you’re immunocompromised or otherwise at high risk for serious disease, and especially if you haven’t received a recent booster, “you may have to consider adding that extra layer of protection with a mask,” Russo said.

Buffalo News staff reporter Tim O’Shei contributed to this story.