A sprinkler break flooded student apartments on Christmas. Some tenants say units are now unlivable.

Leah Jasmine awoke Christmas morning to the blare of a fire alarm and a cascade of water into her second-floor apartment on Buffalo’s West Side.

Nearly two weeks later, Jasmine has yet to hear from the management company of Monarch 716 apartments about how it plans to fix extensive water damage inside the four-bedroom unit she shares with three other Buffalo State College students.

More than a dozen apartments were flooded in Building 1 of the sprawling complex on Forest Road.

“Next week, I have a surgery coming up. I’m not going to be able to recover here. We can’t live here. There’s items molding, and they’re telling us it’s breathable mold,” said Jasmine, who has been staying with a friend of a friend since her apartment was flooded.

Tenants received a notice on Dec. 26 saying a broken sprinkler head in a vacant apartment caused extensive damage throughout the building and asking them to “stay with someone in another building if possible.”

But management hasn’t had any communications with tenants since then, according to several residents who spoke this week to The Buffalo News. A meeting with tenants had been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon; management canceled it 15 minutes before it was supposed to start, tenants said.

A woman who answered the phone at the Monarch 716 complex on Friday said the on-site property manager was out and not available until Monday. An email to a Greystar Management media contact did not get a reply.

Graduate student Farida Hosaini drove 90 minutes from Rochester to attend the meeting. She said some tenants live as far away as New York City, were back home during the holiday break, and might still not know that their apartments were flooded and their belongings possibly destroyed.

“Our semester starts again at the end of this month, and they don’t have a clear plan about whether they’re going to pay for our stuff or if they’re going to relocate us,” she said.

Rather then return to Rochester, Hosaini said she’s been staying in her car in Buffalo and will continue to do so until she gets a satisfactory resolution from the management company.

“We paid rent. My stuff is destroyed. It can’t ever be used again,” she said.

Jasmine said the chaos started the morning of Dec. 25, after the blizzard subsided in Buffalo. Drops of water from vents, light fixtures and ceiling and wall drywall seams quickly turned into streams of water all across the apartment, she said. Couches, mattresses, clothes, area rugs and blankets all got drenched.

“We had water all over. Pots were just filling up. The water would not stop,” said Jasmine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The leak started on the fourth floor and flowed to floors beneath.

She and other tenants called immediately to have somebody to turn off the building’s water and stop the leak, but management told them they were prohibited from sending anyone because the blizzard travel ban was still in effect. When they called the fire department, tenants said they were told there were higher priority calls, and they would respond when they could.

The water continued to pour for hours, and videos show tenants walking in 3 or 4 inches of water on the floors of kitchens, bathrooms and corridors.

The Dec. 26 email from management urged tenants to leave the building but provided no other guidance.

Jasmine said the company at least should have offered some options for tenants, such as hotel vouchers or temporary shelter in other buildings or in the complex’s club house.

Jasmine was lucky that Laura Robinson, a friend of a friend, lived within walking distance and offered her a place to stay. Jasmine lugged a bag with clothes about a mile through 3 or 4 feet of snow to get to Robinson’s home, where she continues to stay.

Three large dumpsters filled with debris sat in a parking lot outside the building on Friday. Inside, the drywall and ceilings of the hallways were removed, with industrial fans blowing. Workers scraped off floor tiles on an upper floor.

In the apartment where Jasmine and Hosaini live, there were splotches of mold on the ceiling and on a chair that had gotten soaked. Strips of blistered paint hung from the walls and ceiling. Some of the doors don’t close properly because the frames were warped. Other apartments still don’t have power.

Jasmine and Hosaini were able to clean and disinfect their apartment and open the windows to help air it out and get rid of the odor of mold and mildew.

The apartments of tenants who have yet to return from break are likely to be much worse than theirs.

“Some of the kids don’t know what they’re coming back to,” said Jasmine, who estimated about 60 tenants live in the building.

Greystar’s website said the company is the largest operator of apartments in the U.S. and manages and operates $230 billion of real estate in 215 markets globally. It manages more than 754,000 units.

Monarch 716 features nine four-story buildings with 176 suites and 592 beds, plus a one-story clubhouse, a gym, a two-lane bowling alley, a pool, basketball courts and fire pits. The complex on Forest Avenue near Niagara Street has been plagued with financial problems and insufficient demand since opening in 2017.

An investigation in 2021 by the New York State Attorney General’s Office found that two companies that had owned and managed the property – Acres Capital Corp. and XFD Real Estate Partners – improperly pressured students into signing leases for apartment rooms they never ended up occupying, causing them to incur thousands of dollars in illegal student housing debt, plus penalty fees

The two companies agreed to cancel over $215,000 in improper debt for dozens of students and pay $65,958 in restitution for illegal fees that hundreds of students had to pay, per the terms of a settlement with the AG’s Office. They also paid a $50,000 fine and pledged to not engage in similar “predatory practices” in the future.

Greystar took over management of Monarch 716 sometime in 2022.