Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon and reporter Tim O’Shei have been shadowing medical workers on the job since spring. As we near the one-year mark of the pandemic, we will be publishing a series called “Dispatches from the Front Line.” This report, from the medical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center, is the first.

A nurse lifts the phone to her mouth, which is shielded by an N95 mask. “All staff attention: Medical emergency. Medical ICU. South. Adult.”

The alarm is piercing: beep-BEEP-beep-BEEP-beep-BEEP. More than a dozen medical personnel gather in the doorway. A blue light flashes over their heads.

A 58-year-old woman, deep into her battle with Covid-19, is having a heart attack.

Inside the room, a nurse is performing chest compressions, her hands rhythmically pumping up and down on the woman’s chest. A pharmacist stands by, ready to advise on medications. One of the doctors supervises, monitoring the vital signs of this patient, who is deep into her battle with Covid-19 and has been here at Buffalo General Medical Center for weeks. She is in a medically induced coma and breathing on a ventilator.

A little over three minutes after the alarm started, it goes silent. The blue light turns off. The chest compressions and administration of epinephrine – a form of adrenaline – have worked. The woman’s heart is beating again.

“They got a pulse,” says Dr. Lucy Campbell, a pulmonologist and director of Buffalo General’s medical intensive care unit. She dismisses the assembled crowd of nurses, doctors and others gathered in the doorway. They gather here in case they are needed – standard protocol in the ICU – but as soon as they’re not, they head back to other patients. There is plenty to do on this January day. The ICU is nearly full, and most of the patients have Covid-19.

There are no cheers, not even any apparent smiles, over the life just revived. This was a quick save, not a solution. “Her heart just slowed down and then stopped,” Campbell says. “Now they’ve got to figure out what happened.” In an older person with “bad Covid,” Campbell says, “the pneumonia, and the stress of everything, their heart can just kind of give out.”

That means it can happen again.

'I want her alive'

Dr. Sajeer Bhura, a fellow in Buffalo General’s critical care unit, calls the woman’s daughter. These conversations are delicate. In many cases, the doctor has a strong sense of what might happen. In this instance, the woman had a history of stroke, and her bout with Covid-19 has been a long one. She has been in the ICU nearly a month. Medication isn't improving the Covid pneumonia that inflames her lungs. Blood still flows to her heart, but it lacks oxygen. Her organs are failing. If a cardiac episode happens again, the medical staff can continue trying to revive her, but the accumulation of organ and brain damage render any real recovery impossible.

Bhura's job is to share this information gently, and listen openly.

“Our aim is never to convince the families,” he explains later. “Our aim is to understand the patient’s wishes. … I’m trying to understand what she wanted, and I’m trying to understand what the family is expecting out of us.” He also tries to find out what the family’s hopes are for their loved one outside of the hospital. “Then I will address those expectations and tell them, ‘This is what she is going to be like,’ ” he says. “I never give any definite answers. We always say, ‘50% chance,’ ‘40% chance,’ ‘30% chance,’ ‘I cannot guarantee.’ Once that’s done, then we ask, ‘Do you still want to proceed with this intervention?’ If they say, ‘Yes,’ then we say, ‘OK.’ ”

On this call, Bhura receives a clear directive. “The family was insisting … ‘I want her alive out of the hospital,’ ” he says. “We’re respectful of those wishes.”

The closing of a life

“The doctor stuff.”

That is the label Dr. Christopher Kerr, a physician who is CEO of Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo, uses to describe scenes like the one happening this afternoon at Buffalo General. Intubations, codes, sterile hospital lighting, chirping alarms, masked-and-gowned medics – these are the patchwork pieces that quilt into the setting where a body takes its final breaths.

“We’re witnessing the medicalization of what really is a human experience,” said Kerr, speaking broadly about what is visible when life ends in scenarios like this. "People die in totality. They don’t die in failing parts. Ultimately, it is a closing of a life, and that is so much more than what we observe.”

Kerr, who also has a doctorate in neurobiology, has published seven studies on people’s end-of-life experiences. He and his co-researchers have found that 88% of patients indicate having at least one such experience, which are often vivid visions of being reunited with a long-lost relative, pet or friend. These wouldn’t necessarily happen in those final moments in an ICU – “The person is hypoxic, not consciously aware,” Kerr said – but in the days or weeks leading up to it.

“In the struggle for breathlessness, for example, on the trip into the hospital, in the febrile state, the body is changing in a way that cannot do anything but inform the consciousness,” said Kerr, whose book on the subject, “Death is But a Dream,” is now a PBS documentary of the same name. “(During) that push toward the end, you're drawn to things that matter, particularly your relationships. Those you love. Those you've lost. That's what comes to surface, and I think that's how they leave us.”

Kerr’s research is a strong indicator that the dying person may be at peace. But that painful closure, still so deeply sought, is elusive for families.

They cannot be there.

To full code, or let go

On this January afternoon in Buffalo General, Campbell is standing in a far corner of the ICU, scanning texts and phone messages and noting that she had to return a call to a longtime acquaintance. This person was reaching out on behalf of another family who had an elderly relative hospitalized with Covid-19. The patient’s living will makes clear that doctors should make no extraordinary efforts to save his life if he won’t live to be functional. This is a choice made by patients in every hospital, and it is often written clearly on the glass doors outside their rooms: “Full Code” means medical personnel should take every life-saving measure. “DNR” (“do not resuscitate”) or “DNI” (“do not intubate”) indicate that the patient – or their proxy – have given their blessing to let life go if life is ending.

The patient to whom Campbell was referring is older than 90, with a failing heart and kidneys. Those factors, combined with the instructions in his living will, suggest that it is time to peacefully let go.

His family feels otherwise.

“I have to call today,” says Campbell, who often finds herself explaining, "we've reached the limits of what medicine can accomplish."

Like many medical providers in hospitals, Campbell believes families are having difficulty making end-of-life decisions because they can’t visit. “No family is allowed in,” Campbell says, referring to state regulations that prohibit visitors. Week later, those regulations would lighten – slightly. Today, the hospital can allow two visitors to come in and say goodbye at the end of a patient's life.

But in pre-Covid times, families could visit with frequency. “Over the course of a month, the daughter would have had some relationship with the health care team," Campbell says. "There would have been bonding.”

There also would have been exposure to reality: As painful and difficult as it is, family would be able to see their parents’ condition firsthand. They would be making decisions not just on a doctor’s word, and not just through a FaceTime screen, but by actually being there. “Most families at this point would say, ‘OK, if her heart stops, let her go,’ ” Campbell says.

As Campbell is talking, the blue light starts flashing and the two-toned alarm blares once more. The woman is coding again. Campbell glances up and quickly sees that enough of her medical team is around to handle the situation. No need to summon more staff. “Don’t call it overhead,” she instructs, her voice even. As a critical-care doctor, she’s learned to maintain an unflappable emotional posture. It’s the only way to deal with stress, death and then trying to save the next life.

The medical team in the room works once again to revive the woman. Several more wait outside the door, but it’s difficult to see what is happening with the patient, because the medics in the room have positioned themselves around the perimeter of her bed. It becomes apparent, though, when their posture changes. Hunched over and intense at first, they loosen to upright and relaxed. One person slips off his outer protective gown. Another reaches up to the monitor that reported the patient’s vital signs and turns it off.

Across the United States on this day – the worst of the pandemic to that point – some 3,964 Covid-19 patients’ lives will end. This is one of them.

The time of death is 12:53 p.m.

